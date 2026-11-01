“Worry if they’re short, worry if they’re tall”... Signs of a child’s height growth not to overlook

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Parents may worry if their child is shorter than their peers, but they cannot necessarily be reassured simply because the child has suddenly shot up in height. Growing quickly does not necessarily mean a child will be tall as an adult. If puberty begins early, a child may initially appear taller than peers, but the growth plates may also close early, potentially resulting in a shorter-than-expected adult height.

When it comes to a child’s height growth, what matters is not the child’s current height in centimeters, but whether they are growing at a rate appropriate for their stage of development.

One condition that requires particular attention is precocious puberty. In general, precocious puberty may be suspected if secondary sex characteristics appear before age 8 in girls or before age 9 in boys. When puberty begins early, sex hormones can cause a temporary growth spurt, but the time available for growth may actually become shorter. Conversely, the cause should also be investigated if growth is markedly slow or a child’s measurements fall outside the growth curve.

Thus, during the growing years, it is important to consider not only height and weight but also growth rate, bone age, and the progression of secondary sex characteristics. In addition to genetic factors, various factors—including nutritional status, sleep, physical activity, and hormonal imbalances—affect height growth. Regular growth checkups can help detect signs of a problem early and determine the appropriate timing for care and treatment.

Healthy growth requires looking beyond height to the balance of the body as a whole. Conditions such as scoliosis during the growing years, postural imbalance, and sleep problems can affect a child’s health and daily life, making specialist evaluation by the relevant department necessary when appropriate.

Director Shin Jeong-yeon, a pediatric and adolescent medicine specialist at the Growth Clinic at Nanoori Hospital, explained, “The onset of puberty is an important time to check a child’s growth. Even if a child is tall now, an advanced bone age and early onset of puberty may mean their final height is shorter than expected. Conversely, even if a child is currently short, they may still have room to grow. It is therefore a good idea to monitor growth rate and the progression of secondary sex characteristics and, if necessary, accurately assess growth through a bone age test.”

She added, “Rather than simply waiting for a child to grow taller, it is important to check their condition and manage it at the right time. We will take each child’s individual growth characteristics into account and, when needed, coordinate care with specialists in the spine, joints, and brain and nerves to support healthy growth and development.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Director Shin Jeong-yeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.