Alarm over antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs': 50,000 deaths a year in the U.S.—what about South Korea?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Drug-resistant infections that are difficult to treat with antibiotics have emerged as a serious public health threat in the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that drug-resistant pathogens, including bacteria and fungi, cause about 9.7 million infections and approximately 50,800 deaths in the United States each year.

ABC News reported on the 27th (local time), citing the CDC's 2026 Antibiotic Resistance Threats Report. The report classified major drug-resistant pathogens into three risk levels: “urgent,” “serious” and “watch.” Four were designated urgent threats, the highest level.

The first pathogen listed as an urgent threat is Candida auris. A type of fungus, it can cause skin infections and, in severe cases, lead to a bloodstream infection that can be life-threatening. It is mainly a concern for hospital patients who are already seriously ill and residents of long-term care facilities. It can spread through medical devices such as breathing tubes and catheters, and even people without symptoms may carry it on their skin and spread it to nearby surfaces or objects.

The second urgent threat is Neisseria gonorrhoeae, the bacterium that causes gonorrhea. The CDC estimates that about 787,000 cases of drug-resistant gonorrhea occurred in the United States in 2023. Untreated gonorrhea can lead to complications such as pelvic inflammatory disease or infertility. As antibiotic resistance spreads, existing treatments may become ineffective, making the infection more difficult to treat.

The other two are carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE) and carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter. Carbapenems are a powerful class of antibiotics used to treat various bacterial infections. Bacteria resistant to these drugs leave patients with limited treatment options and pose a particular risk to those with severe infections.

The order Enterobacterales includes gut bacteria such as E. coli. The CDC estimates that CRE caused about 14,878 infections and 1,252 deaths among hospitalized patients in the United States in 2023. These infections can leave fewer drugs available for treatment, prolong hospital stays and increase the risk of life-threatening complications.

The CDC has also newly classified drug-resistant Neisseria meningitidis as a serious threat. Meningococci can cause meningitis and bloodstream infections. Unlike some resistant pathogens that are mainly a concern in hospitals or long-term care facilities, meningococci can also spread in the community through close contact, such as kissing, sharing drinks or living in crowded spaces like dormitories.

Health authorities have also added six pathogens to a watch list because their overall impact is not yet fully understood. They include dermatophyte infections that are becoming harder to treat with standard antifungal drugs, known as resistant ringworm. The CDC warned that inappropriate use of over-the-counter antifungal creams, or use of creams that combine steroids and antifungal drugs, may contribute to the development of resistance.

Antimicrobial resistance is the ability of bacteria or fungi to withstand the effects of drugs and survive. When antibiotics are given to a pathogen, some may acquire the ability to withstand the drugs through random genetic mutations or other means. Those pathogens can then survive and multiply, worsening the problem of resistance. Repeated inappropriate use of antibiotics can also increase the likelihood that resistant pathogens will be selected.

Patients with weakened immune systems or underlying conditions, as well as those who use medical devices such as catheters, are particularly at risk. During treatment in a hospital, they may also become infected with pathogens that are more drug-resistant than those causing their original infection.

The CDC stressed that preventing infections and using antibiotics judiciously can make a real difference. Antibiotics should be used only when healthcare professionals determine they are necessary and prescribe them, and they are ineffective against viral infections such as colds and flu. The CDC added that it is also important to wash hands frequently, get recommended vaccinations and follow hygiene practices to prevent the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, antibiotic resistance is also a cause for concern in South Korea.

Last February, when it announced the Third National Action Plan for Antimicrobial Resistance, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, “International research institutions estimated that about 22,700 deaths in South Korea in 2021 were related to antibiotic resistance. This figure is projected to rise to about 32,400 a year in 2030, while economic losses due to antibiotic resistance over the same period are also expected to reach about 27 trillion won.”

The KDCA accordingly announced plans to pursue key tasks in areas including optimizing antibiotic use; preventing the emergence of resistant bacteria; upgrading surveillance systems and introducing innovative technologies; and improving governance and awareness.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.