Teacher in her 30s who gave birth after having sex with 11-year-old student pleads guilty; student opposes punishment

Photo source: The Sun

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A 36-year-old elementary school teacher in the United States, who had a child with a 13-year-old student, pleaded guilty to child sex-related offenses.

But controversy has arisen because the male student identified as the victim opposes her punishment, saying the teacher never sexually assaulted or manipulated him.

According to The Sun and other foreign media outlets, Laura Karen, 36, a former elementary school teacher in Cape May County, New Jersey, recently pleaded guilty in Superior Court to a charge of violating a child's rights through sexual conduct.

According to the investigation, Karen taught fifth grade at an elementary school and had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a male student from 2016 to 2020. The boy was just 11 when the relationship began.

The two continued the relationship for years, and Karen eventually gave birth to a daughter in 2019, when the boy was 13. The male student was confirmed to be the child's biological father.

The case came to light in December 2024, when the boy's father saw a photo of Karen's daughter on social media and raised suspicions that she resembled his son. The father reported it to investigators, and police and prosecutors launched an investigation.

During the investigation, police obtained a statement from the boy's younger sister to the effect that “my older brother was in Karen's bed.”

But the male student, who is now an adult, is defending the teacher. In an interview with the media, he claimed, “All the charges should be dropped. I was never groomed, sexually assaulted, or manipulated by her,” adding, “I was the one who started everything.”

“If I had been able to decide, she wouldn't have gone to prison,” he said. “This happened six or seven years ago, and I'm now approaching 20.”

He also expressed unease about media outlets portraying Karen as a sex offender.

Referring to his father's social media post that sparked the case, he said, “Everything started with the post my father put up. I didn't want her to have to go through something like that.”

Karen was charged in January 2025 with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and other offenses. Under her guilty plea, she is facing a five-year sentence in a New Jersey state prison. She is also set to lose her teaching license and be disqualified from holding public office or working in the public sector in the future.

However, the sentence has not yet been finalized.

Prosecutors emphasized, “Teachers hold positions of great trust,” adding, “The allegations in this case represent a serious betrayal of that trust.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.