“Like a missile falling...” U.S. private jet crashes, killing all 9 aboard

Photo credit: Facebook, CNN

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A private jet crashed near a residential area in the United States, killing all nine people aboard.

It was confirmed that shortly before the crash, the pilot reported icing on the aircraft and turbulence, then sent an emergency distress call.

According to CNN and other U.S. media outlets, a Learjet 60 private jet crashed at around 12:50 p.m. local time on the 1st in the Greenacres area of Palm Beach County, Florida.

The aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was en route to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. Authorities said all nine people aboard the aircraft had died.

At the time of the crash, the aircraft went down on a road near a residential area and was engulfed in a massive fireball. The impact site was left with a crater-like mark where the road had been gouged out, and black smoke blanketed the surrounding area. Video filmed by people in cars at the time showed the aircraft plummeting toward the ground at high speed before exploding.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the aircraft’s descent at the crash site “looked like a missile falling.” There were no reports of deaths among residents on the ground, but the aircraft debris was scattered over a wide area, causing considerable damage.

About 600 people were evacuated from a mobile home community near the crash site, and traffic was halted in both directions on a nearby road.

The communications between the pilot and the control tower shortly before the crash were also released. A few minutes before the crash, the pilot reported that ice was building up on the aircraft and that the outside temperature was minus 47 degrees. The pilot also said the aircraft was experiencing moderate turbulence severe enough to make it shake violently.

Not long afterward, however, the pilot declared an emergency. The pilot shouted, “We’re losing altitude. Mayday, Mayday,” then reported that the descent rate was accelerating to 20,000 feet per minute and said, “I think we’re going to hit the ground.”

Thunderstorms were occurring in several areas around Palm Beach County at the time of the crash, and the aircraft was found to have passed through a stronger storm area a few minutes before it began its rapid descent. However, it has not been determined whether weather conditions directly contributed to the crash.

Aircraft icing is considered a serious hazard in the operation of small jets. Ice buildup on surfaces such as the wings and fuselage can affect lift and the aircraft’s handling, making it difficult to maintain a normal flight path and speed.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.