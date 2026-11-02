As “workout complete for today” becomes part of everyday life, interest in joint health care rises... New joint health supplements, including chondroitin, hit the market

Interest in joint health is growing as the population ages and more people take part in recreational sports.

As more active seniors take up exercise and more people in their 20s and 30s make activities such as running and working out part of their daily lives, demand is growing not only for injury prevention but also for routine joint care. In response, pharmaceutical and dietary supplement companies are continuing to launch a range of new products.

According to the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA), the number of people receiving orthopedic care rose by about 12.6%, from 11,406,000 in 2021 to 12,846,000 in 2024. The increase is thought to reflect not only conditions common among older people, such as osteoarthritis and spinal disorders, but also muscle and ligament injuries and joint pain sustained during exercise.

The number of people who enjoy exercising is indeed on the rise. According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s 2025 National Sports Participation Survey, 62.9% of people regularly participated in recreational sports, up 2.2 percentage points from the previous year. In particular, the share of regular participants who named running, jogging or marathons as their main activity rose from 4.8% in 2024 to 7.7% in 2025. Participation rates by age group were 65.2% among people in their 20s and 67.8% among those in their 30s. Exercise is increasingly becoming an everyday form of health management, rather than a hobby associated with a particular generation.

As more people make exercise part of their daily routine—often using the phrase “O-un-wan” (“workout complete for today”)—approaches to joint care are also diversifying. Interest is growing in injury prevention through stretching before and after exercise, strength training and adjusting workout intensity, while dietary supplements for maintaining joint health in everyday life are also drawing attention. Whereas products once centered on a single ingredient, the range has recently expanded to include products combining multiple functional ingredients and convenient formats such as liquid sticks and quick shots.

Notified ingredients used in dietary supplements for joint health include MSM, NAG (N-acetylglucosamine), glucosamine and mucopolysaccharide-protein complex. These ingredients have been recognized for their potential to support joint and cartilage health. Chondroitin sulfate (hereafter, chondroitin) in particular is gaining a stronger market presence as more products using individually recognized ingredients come to market. Chondroitin is known to be one of the key components of mucopolysaccharide-protein complex and to play a role in maintaining moisture and elasticity in cartilage tissue. As a dietary supplement ingredient, it has been recognized for its potential to support joint and cartilage health.

Recently, companies in the sector have been highlighting the 1,200 mg daily intake of certain chondroitin ingredients recognized by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), while successively launching products that combine chondroitin with ingredients such as MSM and NAG.

◇ “Yuhan Chondroitin 1200.” Photo courtesy of Yuhan Corporation

Yuhan Corporation recently launched Yuhan Chondroitin 1200, a dietary supplement for joint and cartilage health. It contains 1,200 mg—the daily intake—in the form of chondroitin sulfate, an individually recognized ingredient whose functionality has been recognized by the MFDS. The 10 g liquid stick also includes Ssanghwa and reishi concentrates, hyaluronic acid, Boswellia extract and fish collagen as additional ingredients to make it more convenient to take. The company says a 90-day, placebo-controlled human clinical trial involving 150 adults with knee joint pain found improvements in measures of joint pain and stiffness, as well as walking ability.

◇ “Joint Care Chondroitin 1200 Quick Shot.” Photo courtesy of Pulmuone Healthcare

Pulmuone Healthcare has launched Joint Care Chondroitin 1200 Quick Shot. Each bottle contains 1,200 mg of chondroitin sulfate derived from pig cartilage, an ingredient individually recognized by the MFDS, along with 210 mg of calcium, 94.5 mg of magnesium and 120 mg of hyaluronic acid. The product promotes four-pronged care addressing not only joint and cartilage health but also bones, nerves and muscles, and skin hydration. It comes in a 50 g liquid format, with one bottle intended for daily consumption.

◇ “Joint All-Care Chondroitin · MSM · NAG.” Photo courtesy of Korea Eundan

Korea Eundan is promoting a multi-ingredient strategy with Joint All-Care Chondroitin · MSM · NAG. It uses chondroitin that the company had independently received individual recognition for from the MFDS as its main ingredient, and combines Denmark-sourced chondroitin with 90% purity with MSM and NAG. The company manages the process itself, from obtaining individual recognition for the chondroitin ingredient through blending, production and quality control, and has made the product more portable and convenient to take in mini-tablet stick packs.

◇ “GNC Joint and Cartilage Chondroitin 1200.” Photo courtesy of Dongwon F&B

Earlier, Dongwon F&B launched GNC Joint and Cartilage Chondroitin 1200, which uses Denmark-sourced chondroitin sulfate, an individually recognized ingredient, as its main ingredient. It also contains nutrients such as vitamin D3 and manganese, with shark cartilage powder and green-lipped mussel powder added as secondary ingredients. The product is designed to be taken as two tablets a day. Dongwon F&B says a human clinical trial also confirmed improvements in 15 indicators related to joint health.

Industry watchers expect dietary supplements for joint health to expand beyond products for after-the-fact care aimed at particular age groups and become part of everyday health management.

An industry official predicted, “As young people who are active in exercise and self-care become a potential consumer group for joint health supplements, a wider variety of these products will enter the market.” The official added, “Competition is expected to focus not just on highlighting the amount of ingredients such as chondroitin, but also on ingredient quality, combinations of ingredients and differentiated product formats.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.