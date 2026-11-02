“Is drawing blood from adults and children the same?” Hospitals push back against 28% cut in reimbursement for pediatric specimen tests

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The government plans to cut reimbursement rates for specimen tests, including blood tests, by an average of 28% starting next January. Pediatric and adolescent hospitals have pushed back, saying the uniform adjustment does not take into account differences between the testing conditions for adults and children. They argue that a separate compensation system is needed because children have narrower veins and limits on how much blood can be drawn, making the process more time- and labor-intensive.

The Korean Association of Pediatric and Adolescent Hospitals, chaired by Choi Yong-jae, director of Uijeongbu Tunteun Children's Hospital, called for reforms that reflect the particular circumstances of pediatric care in connection with the cut in specimen-test reimbursement rates approved by the Health Insurance Policy Deliberation Committee on October 28.

The association said the government's adjustment applies the same reduction rate regardless of age, based on testing costs and revenue structures centered on adults. It said specimen testing for children differs from adult testing from the blood-drawing stage onward, and therefore should not be subject to a uniform reimbursement cut.

In practice, children's small bodies limit the amount of blood that can be drawn at one time. Their veins are also narrow and difficult to see, and blood draws often take several attempts. Citing research published in academic journals related to the World Health Organization (WHO), the association said the recommendation is to limit blood drawn from children to 1%–5% of their total blood volume over 24 hours and no more than 10% over eight weeks.

For this reason, pediatric care generally involves performing as many of the necessary tests as possible from a single blood draw. This helps reduce the burden of repeatedly inserting a needle into a child.

Staffing needs during blood draws also differ substantially from those for adults. An adult can often have blood drawn by a single nurse, but with a child, while one nurse looks for a vein, another medical professional may need to hold the child's arms and legs still, and a parent may have to soothe the child. The association says it is not uncommon for at least two medical professionals to be needed.

If a child struggles in fear during a blood draw or a parent expresses anxiety, medical staff must ensure the child's safety while explaining the procedure to the parent. If they cannot draw blood on the first attempt, they have to start over, adding to staff time and workload.

However, the current national health insurance reimbursement system does not separately account for the particular challenges of drawing blood from children. If an infant under one year old and an adult undergo the same test, the reimbursement is the same, and there is no separate additional payment to compensate for the difficulty of drawing blood from children or the extra staff required, the association said.

The association expressed concern that cutting reimbursement for specimen tests on the same basis as for adults would further increase the burden on pediatric medical institutions.

The association called for pediatric specimen tests to be excluded from uniform reimbursement cuts, and for the government's policy of exempting tests essential to emergency care from reimbursement adjustments to be extended to diagnostic tests for acute infections in children. It also argued that a new “pediatric specimen-collection add-on” should be introduced, reflecting the difficulty of blood draws and the staff required, similar to existing pediatric add-ons for consultation and inpatient fees.

It proposed that nursing staff requirements be calculated based on the annual average rather than a particular point in time, taking into account the fact that inpatient numbers at pediatric and adolescent hospitals vary considerably by season.

Chair Choi Yong-jae said, “Having to determine from a single blood draw whether a feverish child has a bacterial infection or how severe their dehydration is reflects the nature of pediatric care; it is not overtesting.” He added, “It is not appropriate to apply the same rate to children as to adults under an overcompensation system calculated on the basis of high-volume and repeated testing.”

Choi also raised the possibility that reimbursement cuts could eventually lower the quality of pediatric care. If test reimbursements fall short of the actual costs involved, hospitals may have no choice but to reduce blood-drawing staff or refer tests to outside institutions, he said.

He warned, “If staffing becomes insufficient, blood-draw failures will increase, making it more likely that children will be stuck with a needle multiple times.” He added, “If families have to wait until the next day for test results that could have been available at the hospital within an hour, more may have to bring their sick child back to the hospital or, unable to wait for the results, seek care at a university hospital emergency room.”

He further emphasized, “Pediatric specimen testing should not be evaluated solely on the analysis costs of testing equipment.” He said, “The resources required for skilled blood-drawing staff, keeping the child safely positioned, explaining the procedure to parents, minimizing repeat blood draws, and providing prompt results must also be taken into account.”

Choi also called for a separate compensation system to maintain the foundations of pediatric care. Just as the government introduced a system to compensate for unavoidable medical losses at public specialized children's medical centers, hospital-level institutions providing regional pediatric inpatient and nighttime care should also have the actual costs of pediatric care and the expenses required to maintain their medical functions assessed separately, he argued.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Choi Yong-jae, chairman of the Korean Association of Pediatric and Adolescent Hospitals

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.