Two Foreign Nationals Dead in Suspected Electrocution at 5-Star Hotel Pool

Photo credit: Conrad Bengaluru Hotel

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Two foreign guests were killed and two others injured in an incident believed to have been caused by an electrical leak at the swimming pool of a five-star hotel in India. According to The Times of India and other local media, an electrocution occurred at the pool on the third floor of the Conrad Bengaluru Hotel in the Halasuru area of Bengaluru, India, on the afternoon of October 30 (local time).

The victims were a 57-year-old German man who was a Lufthansa crew member and a 45-year-old Slovak man who worked as a project manager at IBM. Both were staying at the hotel at the time of the incident.

An American guest who attempted a rescue at the scene and the hotel's pool management and safety staff were also injured. They are believed to have been electrocuted while trying to rescue people in the water.

The four people, including the two injured, were taken to nearby Manipal Hospital. According to the hospital, the German man was already dead on arrival, while the Slovak man died despite emergency treatment, including CPR, by medical staff. The two injured people who attempted the rescue were both reported to be in stable condition.

The families claim the victims were electrocuted as they tried to get out of the pool. Local police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and whether the hotel fulfilled its safety management obligations.

The cause of the incident has not yet been officially determined. Police are examining the electrical systems, including the pool pumps, underwater lights and grounding equipment. In particular, the possibility that current leaked from the pool's internal lighting has been raised, and investigators are also checking whether the wiring and leakage circuit breakers were functioning properly.

Conrad Hotels & Resorts, part of Hilton, said it had expressed its deep condolences over the incident and was cooperating with the authorities' investigation.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.