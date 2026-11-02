Eulji University Medical Center successfully concludes 70th anniversary symposium... “Presents a blueprint for AI-centered future medicine”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Eulji University Medical Center held a large-scale medical symposium to mark its 70th anniversary, under the theme “Future Medicine with AI.” The event brought together experts from academia, government and the medical field for in-depth discussions on practical directions and challenges for advancing future medicine, spanning the latest trends in medical AI, government policy, early detection of critically ill patients and robotic surgery.

Eulji University Medical Center said it held a medical symposium marking its 70th anniversary under the theme “Future Medicine with AI” on the 30th of last month at the Sapphire Ballroom of The Grand Hilton Seoul in Jung-gu, Seoul.

Experts from the medical community, academia, government and industry attended the symposium to examine the development of medical AI and its potential applications, and discuss challenges to its use in clinical settings and strategies for the future.

◇ “Unwavering support and investment to secure the competitiveness of future medicine”

In his congratulatory remarks, Eulji Foundation Chairman Park Jun-young emphasized that the foundation’s 70 years of growth had been guided by the philosophy of its late founder, Beomseok Park Young-ha: hospitals should be where patients need them. He explained that establishing and developing medical institutions in areas with relatively limited access to healthcare, including Daejeon, Nowon in Seoul and Uijeongbu in Gyeonggi Province, also stemmed from a commitment to stand by patients.

“Ultimately, medicine is about benefiting people and safeguarding their health and happiness,” Chairman Park said. “In an era of rapid change, those who do not change have no choice but to fall behind.”

He also said, “A key challenge is figuring out how to integrate AI into clinical settings to make diagnosis and treatment more convenient and meaningfully contribute to disease prevention and patient care,” adding, “We will spare no effort in providing the support and investment needed to secure the competitiveness of future medicine.”

In his congratulatory remarks, Kwak Sun-heon, the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s health and medical policy director, praised the Eulji Foundation for contributing to the improvement of public health over the past 70 years in the spirit of love for humanity and respect for life.

Introducing the government’s AI Basic Medical Care Strategy, he also said, “We will use AI to address gaps in regional, essential and public healthcare, and work to ensure that everyone can benefit from AI-driven medical innovation wherever they are.”

He also outlined plans to reflect the voices of medical professionals in policy and ensure that AI technology leads to greater patient safety and better-quality healthcare services.

◇ “The future of medicine is the future of humaneness”... Calls to “resolve institutional challenges”

The keynote speeches offered a broad perspective on technological advances in medical AI and the changes they may bring to society in the future.

Seo Jun-beom, a professor at Asan Medical Center, spoke on “A Decade of Medical AI: The Future of Medical Innovation.” He stressed that while medical AI is becoming central to future medical innovation, institutional challenges—including appropriate reimbursement systems and access to medical data—must be addressed before it can be adopted in clinical practice.

He also said the digital transformation of healthcare should go beyond applying technology to existing care and move toward expanding access to healthcare and increasing patient participation and autonomy.

Jaeseung Jeong, a professor at KAIST, discussed the changes AI and robotics could bring to healthcare and caregiving in a talk titled “The Age of Humanoid AI: What Should Humans Prepare For?” In particular, he predicted that collaboration between AI and human experts would play an important role in solving complex medical problems.

Professor Jeong stressed, “As AI and robots expand the scope of medicine, including diagnosis and surgery, doctors must focus even more on treating patients as people, not merely as diseases, and empathizing with their pain and fear.” He added, “Ultimately, the future of medicine is the future of humaneness.”

The subsequent sessions covered government policy on medical AI, examples of its use in clinical settings and the future of robotic surgery.

Park Jung-hwan, director of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Medical AI and Data Policy Division, introduced the government’s AI Basic Medical Care Strategy and outlined three key strategies and 12 policy tasks, including AI medical innovation that people can experience in their daily lives, building digital infrastructure nationwide and fostering a sustainable AI healthcare ecosystem.

He said the government would work to make university-hospital-level AI care available in regional areas, support the AI transformation of public hospitals and establish appropriate reimbursement systems for AI-based healthcare services.

Sun Hyun-woo, a professor at Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital, presented on “AI-Based Rapid Response Systems and Early Identification of Critically Ill Patients,” outlining ways to use AI to detect early signs of patient risk and establish rapid response systems for medical staff.

He emphasized that even when AI detects abnormal signs in a patient, accurate clinical judgment and the role of rapid response teams are crucial to translating that into real improvements in patient safety and treatment outcomes.

He also explained that hospitals need to establish guidelines for AI use suited to their staffing and operating conditions, and make systematic preparations, including staff training and performance evaluation.

Koonho Rha, head of Naver Healthcare Research Institute, outlined the direction of advances in robotic surgery in a talk titled “The Present and Future of Robotic Surgery: The Physical AI Era.”

Robotic surgery is moving beyond its traditional focus on remote control toward Physical AI, featuring digital-twin-based simulations and partial autonomy. He predicted that general-purpose AI models integrating vision, language and action, intelligent agents, and on-device optimization technologies would support this transformation.

Lee Byung-hoon, chair of the medical symposium’s organizing committee and senior vice president of Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital, said, “This symposium offered a chance to survey the frontiers of medical innovation in one place, from prospects for medical AI and big data policy to early identification of critically ill patients, digital pathology and robotic surgery.” He added, “I believe it has become a forum for exchange where experts from Korea and abroad shared their knowledge and experience and explored new possibilities and directions for the future of medicine together.”

Eulji University Medical Center said the symposium affirmed that, for advances in medical AI to lead to tangible medical innovation, technology development must be accompanied by policy support, the establishment of institutional foundations and an active response from the medical field.

Building on this, the medical center plans to combine AI and digital technologies with the clinical experience and medical capabilities it has built up over the past 70 years, drive innovation across care, research and education, and strengthen its competitiveness in future medicine as it looks toward its next 100 years.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Eulji Foundation Chairman Park Jun-young delivers congratulatory remarks

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.