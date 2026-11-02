“Sharing a wealth of clinical expertise”: Busan Himchan Hospital Medical Director Moon Nam-hoon leads lectures and hands-on training as sole instructor at Mako robotic surgery course

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Moon Nam-hoon, medical director of Busan Himchan Hospital, recently served as the sole speaker at the “Mako Total Knee Certification Course 2.0,” sharing his extensive clinical experience and refined surgical skills with medical professionals from Korea and abroad. The training covered everything from the fundamentals of the Mako SmartRobotics system to cadaver practice and tailored, step-by-step surgical insights, further demonstrating his expertise.

On the 1st, Medical Director Moon led the lectures and hands-on training for the “Mako Total Knee Certification Course 2.0,” held at the Catholic International Bioskills Education Center (CIBEC)—located in the annex of the Institute of Biomedical Industry at the Seongui Campus of The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital—and the Hallym Mako Robot Center. The course was organized by Stryker Korea Co., Ltd. and CIBEC.

The training began with an overview of the Mako SmartRobotics system and preoperative planning, then moved on to the use of instruments and practical surgical skills needed in actual procedures. The morning lectures covered the system’s basic principles, preoperative planning, intraoperative workflow, and surgical outcomes.

This was followed by hands-on practice using cadaveric specimens of both knees. Participants learned to set up the surgical environment, use instruments, review preoperative plans, follow the intraoperative workflow, and respond to problems, all with reference to actual anatomical structures. In the afternoon, they reviewed the basic principles and procedure for Mako partial knee arthroplasty (PKA) using bone models.

During each part of the training, Medical Director Moon explained considerations at each stage of surgery and situations that may arise in clinical practice. Rather than simply introducing the functions of the robotic system, he focused on assessing each patient’s joint condition and applying the resulting surgical plan in an actual procedure.

◇ Turning clinical experience into research and education... Earns MAKO TKA TTT training qualification

Medical Director Moon Nam-hoon’s participation in this training builds on his ongoing clinical and academic work.

Medical Director Moon has continued his clinical and research work, focusing on the hip and joint replacement, and has also taken part in academic exchanges in Korea and abroad. In particular, he has expanded knowledge in these fields by sharing experience gained in clinical practice through research and academic presentations.

Last May, he earned a training qualification through Stryker’s MAKO TKA TTT (Train-the-Trainer Program). TTT is a program that trains instructors to teach other medical professionals the surgical process, drawing on their skills and clinical experience in Mako robotic total knee arthroplasty (TKA).

His role as the sole speaker at this certification course was also closely connected to these educational activities. To teach medical professionals a surgical method, it is necessary not only to understand the equipment but also to explain what decisions are required during an actual procedure. Through lectures and hands-on training, Medical Director Moon highlighted the considerations at each stage, from preoperative planning to intraoperative responses.

◇ Building experience in robotic joint replacement surgery, from knees to hips

The Mako SmartRobotics system covered by Medical Director Moon in the training is also part of the joint replacement surgery environment at Busan Himchan Hospital.

Busan Himchan Hospital has used the Mako SmartRobotics system for knee replacement surgery since adopting it in 2020. In January 2026, the hospital recorded a cumulative 4,000 Mako robotic knee replacement procedures. This figure represents clinical experience accumulated by the hospital through use of the robotic system, not the surgical record of any one medical professional.

Last May, the hospital opened a Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery Center and introduced the Mako total hip arthroplasty (THA) system. This expanded its use of robotic joint replacement surgery from knees, which it had already treated, to hips as well. It currently performs Mako-assisted unicompartmental knee arthroplasty (UKA), total knee arthroplasty (TKA), and total hip arthroplasty (THA).

Although both the knee and hip are sites for joint replacement surgery, the anatomical structures and considerations involved in the procedures differ. For the knee, surgeons must assess the extent of joint damage, lower-limb alignment, and ligament balance, among other factors. For the hip, they must consider the shape of the pelvis and femur, joint position, and leg length together. The Mako SmartRobotics system creates a three-dimensional surgical plan based on the patient’s CT images and, during surgery, assists with bone cutting within the parameters planned by the medical team. The medical team is responsible for creating the plan and making the decisions needed as the procedure progresses. It is therefore important to build clinical experience in the specific characteristics of each joint, alongside an understanding of the equipment.

Medical Director Moon Nam-hoon said, “Robotic joint replacement surgery starts with understanding the functions of the equipment, but during an actual procedure, it is important for medical professionals to assess how each patient’s joint condition differs and apply the surgical plan appropriately.” He added, “I believe that sharing experience gained in clinical practice through academic exchanges and education is also an important role for medical professionals.”

Busan Himchan Hospital is strengthening its clinical capabilities by expanding robotic surgery from knee replacement to hip replacement. Medical Director Moon Nam-hoon, meanwhile, continues to build clinical experience in robotic joint replacement surgery through his work in clinical practice and academic activities, and to share that experience with medical specialists.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Moon Nam-hoon, medical director of Busan Himchan Hospital, who shared his extensive clinical experience and refined surgical skills with medical professionals from Korea and abroad at the “Mako Total Knee Certification

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.