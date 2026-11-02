78 students tested with a single needle, sparking uproar... Concerns raised over exposure to infectious diseases

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Authorities have launched an investigation after it was confirmed that 78 students undergoing tuberculosis screening at a high school in China had used the same needle. According to Chinese media outlets, including The Paper, routine tuberculosis screening was conducted on the 27th at a high school in Kangping County, Shenyang, Liaoning Province. In the process, a member of the medical staff violated the rule requiring a new needle for each student. A total of 78 students were found to have used the same needle.

Parents who learned of the incident expressed concern about the risk of infection, saying that several students had been tested with the same needle. In particular, given that the needle had been shared, concerns were also raised that the students might have been exposed not only to tuberculosis but also to infectious diseases that can be transmitted through blood.

Authorities halted the screenings as soon as they became aware of the situation. In a notice issued on the 29th, the Kangping County Tuberculosis Screening Investigation Team said that separate tests had been conducted on all 78 students and that, so far, no abnormalities had been found in the test results.

Local authorities formed a special investigation team to look into the incident. They are examining how the medical staff member came to violate the protocol, as well as the management and supervision processes, and said that if a violation is confirmed, they will take strict action in accordance with the law and regulations.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.