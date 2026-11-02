Shocking identity of people crawling across the sand on all fours in dog masks

Photo: Atlántico Hoy

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Festivalgoers who crawled on all fours across the dunes of a nature reserve at a famous Spanish resort while wearing dog masks now face fines. Local media, including Atlántico Hoy, reported that controversy erupted recently after attendees at Maspalomas Fetish Pride 2026, held in Maspalomas on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, crossed into the protected Maspalomas Dunes without authorization.

During the event, participants wore masks modeled on dogs’ faces, collars and other accessories, and crawled across the dunes with their hands and knees on the ground. Some participants led a procession carrying a “Puppy Pride” flag.

The activity they took part in is called “Puppy Play,” a form of role-play in which adults wear puppy masks and related accessories and behave like dogs. It is one of various forms of play found in LGBTQ+ and fetish communities.

The issue was not the participants’ outfits or the role-play itself, but where the event took place. The Maspalomas Dunes are a nature reserve with restricted-access areas to preserve its unique ecosystem and natural landscape. Visitors must use designated paths, and the public is barred from some areas.

Local media reported that about 30 participants were believed to have gone approximately 70 meters into the restricted area.

Authorities plan to hold the company that organized the event responsible, rather than the individual participants. According to local reports, the fine to be imposed on the event organizer is €650 (about 1 million won).

Authorities said they had recently installed 182 new information signs to inform visitors of the access restrictions in the protected area. They also said signs had been installed near kiosks and restaurants around the beach so tourists could distinguish between areas open to visitors and restricted areas.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.