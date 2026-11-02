Daishin Securities sets out to build high-dividend shareholder-return investing into a distinctive investment brand

Provided by Daishin Securities

Daishin Securities is developing high-dividend shareholder-return investing into a distinctive investment brand.

Drawing on its experience in shareholder returns accumulated through 28 consecutive years of cash dividends, Daishin Securities is actively working to expand shareholder returns through tax-exempt dividends, a minimum dividend policy and the cancellation of treasury shares.

Its corporate analysis capabilities are also a strength.

The group is leveraging its expertise and research capabilities—including corporate governance assessments, proposal analysis and ESG advisory services from Daishin Economic Research Institute and Korea ESG Research—to identify investment opportunities in companies that return value to shareholders.

A product reflecting this investment philosophy is the Daishin Shareholder Return High Dividend Fund, offered by its affiliate Daishin Asset Management.

Launched on the 6th of last month, the fund selects undervalued, high-quality stocks from companies active in paying dividends and buying back and canceling their own shares.

Using a strategy that analyzes the level of shareholder returns relative to earnings and the scale of returns relative to share prices, the fund surpassed 100 billion won in assets under management within a week of its launch.

Daishin Securities has also made investing more convenient by placing the “Dividend” tab first on the stock quote screens in its mobile trading systems (MTS), CYBOS and CREON, allowing customers to view dividend information and share prices for each stock together.

Daishin Securities plans to continue expanding investment information and financial products related to shareholder returns to support customers in making rational investment decisions and to build a distinctive competitive edge in shareholder-return investing.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.