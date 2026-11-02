KB Kookmin Bank Holds ‘Seoul Grand Park Zoo Gardening Volunteer Activity’ with Employees and Families

◇ ‘Seoul Grand Park Zoo Gardening Volunteer Activity,’ held by KB Kookmin Bank at Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, on October 31 last month. Photo courtesy of KB Kookmin Bank

The ‘Seoul Grand Park Zoo Gardening Volunteer Activity,’ attended by around 100 KB Kookmin Bank employees and family members, was held.

Held at Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, on the 31st of last month, the volunteer activity was organized ahead of winter to improve the animals’ living conditions and provide citizens with a pleasant place to relax. KB Kookmin Bank has continued its connection with the park since establishing its first ‘KB Star Friends Children’s Garden’ there in 2018 with voluntary donations from employees.

Participants planted grass in the zoo’s animal enclosures and cleared fallen leaves and weeds nearby, among other environmental improvements aimed at preventing foot ailments in the animals and creating a comfortable habitat.

A KB Kookmin Bank official said, “This volunteer activity was a meaningful opportunity for employees to reflect on the meaning of environmental protection with their families,” adding, “We will continue to expand a range of eco-friendly activities so that citizens can enjoy being close to nature in their daily lives.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.