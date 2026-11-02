Gyeongsang National University Hospital provides tailored mobile care for medically underserved residents... “Putting public healthcare responsibilities into practice”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Gyeongsang National University Hospital reached out directly to residents in areas with limited access to healthcare, providing specialized medical care and health screenings in a meaningful act of community service. The volunteer effort, carried out in partnership by the hospital, local governments, a regional medical center and medical students, received a strong response by playing an important role in safeguarding the health of medically vulnerable groups. Gyeongsang National University Hospital (President Hwa Jeong-seok) said on the 2nd that it had held a “Mobile Medical Volunteer Service” for local residents on October 31 at the gymnasium of Deoksan Middle School in Sicheon-myeon, Sancheong County.

The medical volunteer service was organized to provide specialist consultations, health advice and testing services to residents with relatively limited access to medical facilities, identify health risk factors early and help them receive the medical services they need.

The event brought together Gyeongsang National University Hospital, Gyeongsang National University College of Medicine, Gyeongsangnam-do Masan Medical Center, Sancheong County, the Sicheon-myeon Administrative Welfare Center and the GNUH Gachihamo Volunteer Group, which jointly carried out the medical volunteer service.

At the site, 113 consultations and health-advice sessions were provided to 77 local residents across five departments: cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, urology and otolaryngology. A total of 172 tests were also conducted, including electrocardiograms, blood pressure and blood glucose measurements, and urinalyses, to assess residents’ health.

Residents registered at the site and completed medical questionnaires before receiving consultations and advice based on their health and symptoms. Particular efforts were also made to connect residents needing additional tests or ongoing treatment with follow-up care, including advising them to visit medical facilities and continue managing their health.

Student volunteers from Gyeongsang National University College of Medicine also helped with on-site operations, including registration and medical questionnaire forms, directing patients along the care route, and assisting elderly residents with mobility. Through this experience, the students had an opportunity to see firsthand the healthcare environment in medically underserved areas and reflect on the need for public healthcare and the social responsibilities of medical professionals.

The significance of this initiative lies in the hospital, medical school and relevant local organizations drawing on their respective expertise and resources to provide needed medical services to residents of medically underserved areas. In particular, by working with the community to look after residents’ health and improve access to healthcare, they put into practice their social responsibility as a public healthcare institution.

Ki Soo Park, vice president for public healthcare at Gyeongsang National University Hospital, said, “It was meaningful to be able to provide needed medical care and health advice directly to residents with relatively limited access to healthcare.” He added, “I hope this initiative will help us look after residents’ health and connect them with the medical services they need. We will continue working with relevant local organizations to improve the right to health of residents in medically underserved areas and strengthen the regional medical safety net.”

Meanwhile, Gyeongsang National University Hospital supports improvements in the health of medically vulnerable groups and their access to healthcare through public health initiatives conducted in partnership with the community. It plans to continue providing medical support that takes local conditions and residents’ needs into account.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.