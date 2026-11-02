Women’s hobbies men are least likely to want in a dating partner: tattoos rank second, but what’s first?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An online survey has revealed the hobbies that men and women are most reluctant to see in a dating partner, drawing attention.

Men ranked “going to clubs and parties” first, while women ranked “excessive tattoos” first, clearly highlighting differences between the sexes in preferred lifestyles and values.

Netizens picked “going to clubs and parties,” “tattoos and piercings,” and “luxury shopping and collecting” as the women’s hobbies that men are most reluctant to see in a dating partner.

In a poll conducted by the community portal site DC Inside on the topic “What women’s hobby are men most reluctant to see in a dating partner?”, “going to clubs and parties” took first place. The poll ran for a total of seven days, from October 26 to November 2.

“Going to clubs and parties” ranked first with 3,992 votes (19%) out of 21,376 total votes. While it offers the chance to enjoy music, dancing and socializing, it was cited as a hobby that worries romantic partners because it involves going out until late and frequent drinking occasions. In particular, the possibility that frequent interactions and physical contact with members of the opposite sex could lead to conflict was a major reason people avoided it.

“Tattoos and piercings” came second, with 3,981 votes (19%). They can be a way to express one’s individuality directly on the body, but can also cause aversion depending on the other person, making them highly divisive. Coupled with negative social perceptions, they can also become a sensitive consideration when choosing a dating partner.

“Luxury shopping and collecting” came third, with 2,498 votes (12%). Since buying and owning high-priced items can be costly, the scale of spending and how often one spends were cited as major sources of conflict. In particular, these habits can lead to differences between partners in their attitudes toward saving and spending, making them something to consider carefully when choosing a marriage partner as well. Other hobbies that followed included excessive social media use, drinking and smoking, and participation in various clubs and groups.

By contrast, “excessive tattoos” overwhelmingly ranked first among men’s hobbies that women are most reluctant to see in a dating partner.

In an earlier DC Inside poll on the topic “What men’s hobby are women most reluctant to see in a dating partner?”, “excessive tattoos” took first place with 4,168 votes (23%). It was followed by “going to clubs” (2,577 votes, 14%), “drinking and smoking” (1,769 votes, 10%), and “watching online broadcasts” (1,440 votes, 8%), in that order.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.