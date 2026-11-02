Woori Financial Future Foundation kicks off ‘2026 Sharing Briquettes of Love’ project, providing 105,000 briquettes to vulnerable households

◇Volunteer activity for ‘2026 Sharing Briquettes of Love,’ held on the 30th of last month in Jeonggeum Village, Dongjak District, Seoul. Photo provided by Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group’s Woori Financial Future Foundation is carrying out the ‘2026 Sharing Briquettes of Love’ project.

The project will provide 105,000 briquettes to 525 households in the Seoul metropolitan area to ease the heating burden on energy-vulnerable households during the winter.

At the first volunteer activity, held on the 30th of last month, Foundation Chairman Jong-ryong Yim, a volunteer group of young adults preparing for independent living, and 40 employees responsible for social contribution at the group’s affiliates, among others, visited Jeonggeum Village in Dongjak District, Seoul, and delivered a total of 2,000 briquettes.

A Woori Future Foundation official said, “It is meaningful to be able to work up a sweat alongside young adults preparing for independent living and group employees and share warmth with our neighbors,” adding, “Woori Financial Group will continue to practice sharing and mutual growth so that we can provide tangible support to neighbors in need.”

Sohyoung Kim, Reporter | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.