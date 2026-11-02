Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Earns Grade 1 in COPD and Tuberculosis Care Assessment

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital (Director Lee Moon-soo), an affiliated hospital of Soonchunhyang University, recently earned Grade 1 in both the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and tuberculosis care assessments announced by the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA).

The hospital has earned Grade 1 in the COPD assessment for 10 consecutive rounds and in all four tuberculosis assessments since the grading system was introduced, continuing its strong performance in respiratory disease care.

The latest assessment covered patients treated at the hospital for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and tuberculosis last year.

The COPD assessment measured indicators including the pulmonary function testing rate, the proportion of patients with regular follow-up visits, and the proportion of patients prescribed inhaled bronchodilators. The tuberculosis assessment combined measures including the rate of testing to confirm the presence of tuberculosis bacteria, the rate of conventional drug susceptibility testing, the rate of rapid drug susceptibility testing, the rate of days covered by medication prescriptions, and the treatment success rate within one year of confirmed diagnosis.

Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital scored above the overall average on most indicators across the two assessments, earning recognition for its excellent respiratory care capabilities and the high quality of its medical services.

“Accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment, as well as ongoing management, are important for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and tuberculosis,” said Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo. “We will continue to provide healthcare services that local residents can trust through systematic care for each respiratory disease and ongoing management of healthcare quality.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.