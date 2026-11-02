Soonchunhyang University Medical Center to host the 'Hyangseol Medical Research Conference' on the 22nd... Academic exchange on medical AI, basic and clinical research

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Medical Center will hold the '2026 Hyangseol Medical Research Conference' on the 22nd at the Hyangseol Grand Auditorium at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital. Medical professionals and medical researchers wishing to attend can register in advance through the Clinical Research Collaboration Group website of Soonchunhyang University Medical Center by the 13th.

Now being held for the eighth time, the conference will be held under the theme 'The Road Ahead: The Path to Becoming a Research Hospital.' It will provide an opportunity to reflect on the importance of research in medical settings, for researchers to share their achievements and experiences, and to explore directions for the advancement of medical research.

Since 2018, the medical center has continued to provide a forum for advancing medical research and promoting academic exchange among researchers. This year, it plans to present research trends and achievements across a broad range of fields, including medical AI, slow aging, and basic and clinical research, and to expand opportunities for academic exchange through presentations by early-career researchers.

Among the main programs, Lee Jae-joon, president of Hallym University Medical Center, will examine the importance of hospital research and directions for its development under the theme 'The Future of Hospitals Is Research: Research-Oriented Hospital Certification and New Challenges.'

In the medical AI field, presentations will be given by Professor Park Sang-jun of Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, Professor Oh Nam-gi of Samsung Medical Center, and Professor Yang Gyeong-mo of The Catholic University of Korea, Yeouido St. Mary's Hospital. The presentations will cover various topics focused on the use of AI technology in medicine, including surgery and physical AI, as well as clinical decision-making in the treatment of liver disease.

In the fields of slow aging and healthy lifespan, Dr. Kim Hui-hun of Yale University will present research on the immunometabolic mechanisms of aging. The Hyangseol Research Colloquium will share achievements in basic and clinical research, including medical imaging and clinical data analysis, while presentations by early-career researchers will showcase results from research conducted by young researchers.

The conference's full program is available on the Clinical Research Collaboration Group website of Soonchunhyang University Medical Center. For inquiries, contact the organizing office of the Hyangseol Medical Research Conference.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.