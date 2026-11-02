Hallym University Medical Center successfully concludes 3rd Medical Data Utilization Competition; nurses Yoon A-young and Park Won-kyung win grand prize

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Medical Center, led by Medical Center Director Lee Jae-joon, held the awards ceremony for the 3rd H-iDEA Medical Data Utilization Competition (Hallym Innovation BigData Exploration & Analysis) on October 29 at Ilsong Cultural Center at Hallym Sacred Heart Hospital.

The competition was organized as part of the Medical Data-Centered Hospital Support Project to strengthen faculty and staff members’ ability to use medical data and identify creative ideas for solving problems that arise in real-world clinical settings. In particular, it focused on translating experience in medical data analysis into research and workplace innovation, and fostering a data-driven decision-making culture throughout the organization.

Participants took on a range of analytical tasks using Hallym University Medical Center’s medical data cloud platform, HERO. For the competition, they used pseudonymized data—including electronic medical records (EMR), prescription information (OCS) and low-dose chest computed tomography (LDCT) data—that had been approved following prior review by the Data Review Board (DRB). Participants directly searched, extracted and analyzed real-world medical data provided through HERO, building their data-use capabilities and exploring potential applications in clinical and workplace settings.

The organizers selected nine teams in total after comprehensively evaluating the purpose, implementability, validity and direction of their analytical results: one grand prize winner, two top excellence award winners, three excellence award winners and three encouragement award winners.

The grand prize went to the “Awon Data Care” team—nurses Yoon A-young and Park Won-kyung of the Wellness Health Promotion Center at Hallym Sacred Heart Hospital—which submitted the project “VascuGuide: Personalized Risk Prediction Model for Vascular Abnormalities.”

The team developed a model to predict each individual’s likelihood of vascular abnormalities by linking health screening information, including blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol levels, with brain MRI/MRA, cardiac CT and carotid ultrasound results. It aimed to comprehensively analyze information collected during health screenings to identify people at high risk of vascular abnormalities and support them with additional tests and consultations with medical professionals tailored to their needs.

The “Awon Data Care” team, which won the grand prize, used 9,407 health screening records from 4,406 examinees collected between 2020 and 2025 through the HERO platform. After processing the data with Snowflake and analyzing it in the R and Python environments of AccuInsight+, the team recorded ROC-AUC scores—a performance metric for distinguishing the presence or absence of abnormal findings in evaluation data—of 0.725 for brain MRI/MRA and 0.738 for cardiac CT. The results highlighted the potential of using health screening data for personalized vascular risk assessment and preventive care.

Young-kyun Seo, director of the Big Data Center at Hallym University Medical Center and a professor of family medicine at Hallym Sacred Heart Hospital, said, “With each competition, the voices from real-world medical settings are coming through more vividly.” He added, “We will continue working to build a collaborative research ecosystem so that medical data can be put to good use through HERO, while striving to ensure that the excellent ideas identified at the competition do not remain mere concepts but are applied in real-world medical settings.”

Hallym University Medical Center established its Big Data Center under the Doheon Institute for Digital Healthcare Innovation (DIDIM) in 2021 and is carrying out major government-funded projects, including the Medical Data-Centered Hospital Support Project and the K-CURE Clinical Data Network Establishment Project. It has also built HERO, its proprietary data lake cloud platform, and is leading the way in medical data-driven healthcare innovation, becoming the first medical institution to receive both Medical Data Content Certification and Management System Certification.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.