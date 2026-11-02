Vision Correction in Your 40s: SMILE Pro or Presbyond?

People in their 40s today, in the prime of their lives, lead youthful, active lives much like people in their 30s did in the past. But around this age, the eyes also begin to change with the onset of presbyopia. As the inconvenience of glasses is compounded by blurry vision when reading even nearby text, more people in their 40s are looking into vision correction surgery.

Many people in their 40s who visit the author's clinic want SMILE Pro. Its fast recovery—enough to allow a return to daily activities the next day—makes it appealing to busy, active workers. But seeing well at a distance and seeing a smartphone clearly without reading glasses are entirely different matters.

SMILE Pro minimizes corneal tissue removal, reducing the burden of dry eye while providing clear distance vision, making it a good option for people in their 20s and 30s. But presbyopia is already progressing in people in their 40s: as the lens loses elasticity, the ability to focus on nearby objects weakens. If only distance vision is corrected to 1.0, distant objects may become clear, but stronger reading glasses may be needed to see a smartphone or documents. That is because presbyopia, previously masked by myopia, becomes apparent after correction.

So, for those who want to go about daily life without reading glasses, Presbyond, a LASIK-based presbyopia correction procedure, may be more suitable.

While SMILE Pro has the advantage of fast recovery, Presbyond focuses on depth of focus. A laser subtly adjusts the cornea’s spherical aberration, broadening the range over which images come into focus. The result is “Blended Vision,” which provides a seamless transition from far distances to intermediate distances and nearby smartphone screens.

The approach also involves designing each eye differently. The dominant eye, the one used more often, is corrected primarily for distance. A slight degree of myopia is left in the other eye to help with near vision. Because the focus ranges of both eyes are broadened and overlap, the brain naturally combines the two images into one. This allows clear vision both near and far while naturally maintaining depth perception and a sense of distance.

Some people worry that having different prescriptions in each eye might make them feel dizzy. That is why surgical planning is important. Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic analyzes not only the characteristics of the dominant eye but also a person’s everyday habits before deciding on surgery. The procedure is planned with the brain’s “neuro-adaptation” process, in which it combines the two images into one, also taken into account. After an adjustment period, patients can expect natural vision without reading glasses.

Of course, the same procedure is not right for everyone in their 40s. The appropriate method varies depending on the degree of presbyopia, occupation, and time spent looking at things up close. The procedure many other people choose may not be the right answer for me. For vision correction after 40, it is important to consider not only how quickly recovery happens, but also how comfortably one can see without reading glasses.

Expert advice: Kim Ji-sun, director of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

Kim Ji-sun, director of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.