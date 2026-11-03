Suspecting his girlfriend of cheating, he made a “date-rape drug” with AI... “to put her to sleep and check her phone”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese man who suspected his girlfriend of cheating was punished after making a psychotropic substance himself so he could put her to sleep and secretly check her phone. It emerged that he had used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to gather information about how to make it and had even equipped his home with laboratory equipment.

According to Chinese media outlets including The Paper, prosecutors in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, released details on the 28th of the investigation and trial of a suspect surnamed Sun.

The case dates back to early 2023. Sun, who was looking for a job at the time, met a woman identified as A through a matrimonial website, and they began dating.

He later felt financial pressure because of his girlfriend’s spending habits, and tensions grew as he also began to suspect that she might be seeing someone else.

Their relationship was entangled not only in emotional issues but also in financial disputes.

Sun then came up with the dangerous idea of drugging A to put her to sleep and check her phone.

According to the investigation findings, Sun used AI to look up how to make the substance, bought chemical equipment and raw materials, and manufactured 56.62 grams of a solution containing gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), known colloquially as “liquid ecstasy.”

After receiving a tip, police found and seized various equipment, unidentified liquid and solid substances, and chemical materials at Sun’s home. Testing detected GHB, a psychotropic substance, in the seized solution.

Sun admitted to the crime during questioning. Prosecutors determined that his illegal manufacture of GHB constituted the crime of manufacturing narcotics, and a court recently sentenced him to four months’ short-term detention and fined him 1,000 yuan (about 200,000 won). The court also ordered the confiscation of equipment and chemical materials used in the crime.

GHB affects the central nervous system and can cause impaired consciousness and memory problems if injected into the body.

Exposure to an excessive amount can also lead to serious risks, including respiratory depression and coma.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.