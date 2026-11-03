Orthopedic department director who completed a full marathon offers five rules for preventing injuries

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Running has surged in popularity recently as more people take it up for their health and personal development, fueling a marathon boom. But many runners are also turning to hospitals with knee and ankle injuries after pushing themselves to increase their distance or speed without adequate preparation. Drawing on advice from an orthopedic specialist who has personally completed a full marathon, we look at the right running practices to prevent injuries and keep running for the long term.

According to National Police Agency data, a total of 254 marathon events were held in South Korea in 2024, with 1,008,122 participants.

Yang Du-geun, an orthopedic surgeon and director at Gangbuk Himchan Hospital, is a runner who enjoys running and stresses not only its benefits but also the importance of preventing injuries. “Running is a good form of exercise that is relatively easy to take up and can help improve cardiorespiratory endurance and manage weight,” Yang said, emphasizing that “running too hard from the outset or trying to improve your time in a short period can lead to injury.”

◇Pain while running: Look at the location

Running injuries do not occur only when someone falls or twists an ankle. If the repeated strain of running exceeds the body’s capacity to recover, pain and injury can occur even without any obvious trauma. In particular, sharply increasing the distance or frequency of runs, or continuing to train without having recovered sufficiently, places excessive strain on muscles, tendons and bones.

A study published in 2025 in the international journal British Journal of Sports Medicine followed 5,205 runners for 18 months and found that 1,820 (35%) reported running-related injuries. In particular, the risk of an overuse injury was statistically significantly higher when the distance covered in a single run increased by more than 10% compared with the longest distance run in the previous 30 days.

Common running injuries include patellofemoral pain syndrome, iliotibial band syndrome, Achilles tendinopathy and stress fractures. The location and nature of the pain can help identify its cause. Pain at the front of the knee or around the kneecap may indicate patellofemoral pain syndrome. The pain occurs when repeated strain is placed between the kneecap and the thighbone, and factors such as a sudden increase in training volume or reduced function of the thigh or hip muscles may contribute. The pain may be more noticeable when walking downstairs or squatting.

Pain on the outside of the knee may be a sign of iliotibial band syndrome. It occurs when the tissues around the iliotibial band—which runs from the pelvis along the outer thigh to the shinbone—are repeatedly compressed and irritated while running. Symptoms can arise after a sudden increase in training volume or repeated downhill runs.

Pain at the back of the heel or in the tendon area extending above it may indicate Achilles tendinopathy. The condition involves pain and reduced function caused by repeated excessive strain on the Achilles tendon, which connects the calf muscles to the heel bone. The tendon area may feel stiff when taking the first steps in the morning, or hurt when starting a run.

Pain along the inner shin may indicate shin splints, while persistent pain in a specific area of the shin or the top of the foot may point to a stress fracture. This occurs when repeated strain on the bone exceeds its capacity to recover, causing microscopic damage to accumulate. Continuing to run through the pain can worsen the injury. Depending on its location and severity, surgery may be necessary, making early diagnosis important.

◇“Progressive overload” gives the body time to adapt

Yang Du-geun emphasized the principle of “progressive overload” as key to preventing injuries. This means gradually increasing exercise distance and intensity while allowing the body enough time to adapt. Beginners should adapt by alternating walking and running, and should avoid increasing distance, speed and training frequency all at once. If pain or fatigue has not sufficiently subsided after a workout, they should reduce the intensity of their next session or rest.

When increasing running distance, runners should use as a baseline the amount of exercise they have recently managed without difficulty. The 10% figure cited in the study is not an absolute benchmark that guarantees safety for everyone. Depending on running experience, previous injuries, and pain and fatigue after exercise, runners may need to make smaller increases or maintain the same workload while they adapt.

Before running, warm up by walking or jogging lightly, and prepare for exercise by gently moving the ankles, knees and hips. In their regular routine, runners should also do strength exercises suited to their fitness, such as squats and calf raises, so their lower bodies can withstand repeated strain. Stretching can help maintain flexibility, but rather than assuming it alone can prevent injuries, runners should also manage their training volume, do strength exercises and allow sufficient time to recover. Eating and sleeping in line with their exercise levels and setting aside rest days are also important.

Yang explained, “What I learned firsthand while preparing for a marathon is that running consistently according to your physical condition is more important than simply running a lot,” adding, “You need to give your body enough time to adapt and gradually increase your distance and speed to keep running for the long term without getting injured.” Running can be enjoyable because of the opportunity to set personal records, but above all, it is important to keep enjoying it without getting hurt. He urged runners to “get an accurate diagnosis if pain recurs while running or symptoms persist even after resting.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.