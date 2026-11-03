"Risk of advanced colorectal lesions 5.2 times as high in group with 5–10 adenomas under 1 cm"

Graphs showing the risk of developing advanced colorectal lesions by number of colorectal adenomas (top), and by the number and size of colorectal adenomas

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that even small adenomas under 1 cm, commonly detected during colonoscopies, can carry substantially different risks of developing advanced colorectal lesions later on, depending on their number and size.

A research team led by Professors Kim Jeong, Bae Jeong-ho and Seo Ji-yeon of the Department of Gastroenterology at Seoul National University Hospital Healthcare System Gangnam Center recently reported that the risk of developing advanced colorectal lesions in the future varies according to the number and size of small adenomas found during colonoscopy.

Colorectal polyps are growths that develop in the inner lining of the colon. Some adenomas, a type of polyp, can develop into colorectal cancer over time, so they need to be appropriately removed and monitored. In general, the timing of the next colonoscopy after adenoma removal is determined by considering factors such as the number and size of the adenomas and biopsy results. However, for small adenomas under 1 cm, follow-up intervals have generally been determined mainly by their number, and it had not been sufficiently established how much risk varies with size even when the number is the same.

The research team analyzed 16,870 adults aged 50–75 who underwent at least two colonoscopies at Seoul National University Hospital Healthcare System Gangnam Center between 2004 and 2023. The analysis included “non-advanced adenomas” under 1 cm with no advanced features on biopsy; cases in which 11 or more adenomas were found were excluded. The median follow-up period was 5.3 years.

The research team divided participants according to the number of adenomas under 1 cm found at their first examination: those with no adenomas, and those with 1–2, 3–4 or 5–10 adenomas. The team then examined whether adenomas at least 1 cm in size, adenomas with advanced features confirmed by biopsy, colorectal cancer or other findings were newly detected during follow-up examinations. These outcomes were collectively classified as “advanced colorectal lesions.”

The analysis found that the more adenomas detected at the initial colonoscopy, the higher the subsequent risk of developing advanced colorectal lesions, with the risk highest in the group with 5–10 adenomas. The five-year cumulative incidence was 1.3% in the group with no adenomas, 4.0% in the group with 1–2, 5.3% in the group with 3–4, and 10.1% in the group with 5–10. After accounting for factors including age, sex and pre-existing conditions, the risks were 1.64, 2.75 and 5.21 times as high, respectively, as in the group with no adenomas.

Meanwhile, among people with 1–4 adenomas, risk differed by size even when the number was the same. The incidence of advanced colorectal lesions was higher when at least one adenoma measuring 6–9 mm was present than when all detected adenomas were 5 mm or smaller. By contrast, among those with 5–10 adenomas, the risk was high regardless of size.

Professor Seo Ji-yeon said, “Among adenomas under 1 cm, the risk of developing advanced colorectal lesions later was higher when there were more adenomas. In particular, for those with 1–4 adenomas, the risk also differed by size.” She added, “The number and size of adenomas both need to be considered when determining follow-up colonoscopy plans.”

Professor Bae Jeong-ho said, “As the quality of colonoscopy has improved and examinations using artificial intelligence have been introduced, more small adenomas are being detected.” He added, “We hope this study will help provide a more accurate understanding of how risk varies with the number and size of adenomas and help establish reasonable follow-up guidelines tailored to each person’s risk.”

The study is significant because it assessed the risk of developing advanced colorectal lesions in the future in greater detail by analyzing differences in risk according to both the number and size of small adenomas.

Professors Seo Ji-yeon and Bae Jeong-ho of the Department of Gastroenterology at Seoul National University Hospital Healthcare System Gangnam Center served as co-corresponding authors, while Professor Kim Jeong and researcher Kim Hui-yeon were co-first authors. The findings were published in the latest issue of the international gastroenterology journal Gastroenterology.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Seo Ji-yeon, Professor Kim Jeong and Professor Bae Jeong-ho of the Department of Gastroenterology at Seoul National University Hospital Healthcare System Gangnam Center

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.