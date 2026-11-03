“One Person’s Donation Created Two Miracles”... Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital Successfully Performs Liver and Kidney Transplants on the Same Day

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The noble generosity of a brain-dead organ donor gave new hope to two lives that were slipping away. Drawing on close multidisciplinary collaboration, the medical team at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital, led by Hospital Director Moon Jong-ho, successfully performed a liver transplant and a kidney transplant one after the other in a single day, demonstrating its safe, high-quality transplant capabilities to patients in the region.

Every step in organ transplantation—from a donor becoming available and selecting recipients to procuring organs and performing transplant surgery—must be carried out swiftly and safely within a limited time. In particular, because it is difficult to predict when a brain-dead organ donor will become available, specialized medical staff and a systematic cooperation system are essential to carry out organ procurement and transplant surgery in succession.

The donor had expressed a wish to donate organs while alive, and after brain death was declared, the selection of transplant recipients was carried out through the National Institute of Organ, Tissue and Blood Management (KONOS).

Liver transplant recipients are selected based on urgency as determined by their MELD scores. At the time, a patient waiting at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital was ranked the highest priority nationwide. The kidney transplant recipient was also selected from among the hospital’s patients on the waiting list after considering factors including waiting time, blood type, HLA genetic testing and blood crossmatching.

Once the organ allocation was confirmed, the hospital’s transplant team responded immediately. Led by the Department of Transplant Surgery, the Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, the operating room, the intensive care unit, the Organ Transplantation Center, and testing and support departments all mobilized at the same time to assess the donor’s and recipients’ conditions and quickly coordinate the surgical schedule, staffing and operating rooms.

Liver transplants in particular take a long time, and patients can experience significant hemodynamic changes during surgery. Medical staff from the Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine with expertise in anesthesia for organ transplants were assigned to carefully manage bleeding, fluids and transfusions. The operating room promptly prepared the necessary space, equipment and staff. After surgery, the intensive care unit closely monitored the patients’ overall condition and the function of the transplanted organs, supporting their recovery.

Both the liver transplant recipient and the kidney transplant recipient maintained good function in their transplanted organs, recovered without any particular complications and were discharged in good health. Their transplant organ function, immunosuppressant medication, and any signs of rejection or infection will continue to be monitored through regular outpatient visits and tests.

Lee Ok-ju, a professor of transplant surgery who led the operations and heads the Organ Transplantation Center, said, “Organ transplantation is not a treatment that can be carried out through the efforts of just a few medical staff. Thanks to the way multiple departments—including the Organ Transplantation Center, internal medicine, anesthesiology and pain medicine, the operating room and the intensive care unit—worked as one team even in an unexpected situation, we were able to safely complete organ procurement and two transplant surgeries within a limited time.”

Lee added, “Above all, the starting point for this entire process was the noble intention of the donor and the donor’s family, who decided to donate organs. I was deeply reminded once again of the significance of organ donation when I saw that one person’s precious decision had given two patients new life and hope.”

Lee also said, “I hope that patients waiting for organ transplants will not lose hope. I will continue to develop the capabilities of the Organ Transplantation Center so that patients can receive high-quality transplant treatment and long-term care in their own region without having to travel to a large hospital far away.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Lee Ok-ju, head of the Organ Transplantation Center at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital, performs surgery on a liver transplant patient.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.