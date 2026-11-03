15,000 flocked to APR’s Medicube pop-ups in the U.S. and Europe; four-city run wraps up

APR Medicube relay pop-up wraps up: the pop-up site in Los Angeles, U.S. Photo courtesy of APR.

APR’s beauty brand Medicube has concluded its global relay pop-up stores held in four cities in the U.S. and Europe. The events in New York, Los Angeles (LA), London and Paris drew around 15,000 visitors in total.

APR announced on the 3rd that it had successfully concluded its “Medicube Wellness Club X2” pop-up events in the U.S. and Europe. This was the first time Medicube had run pop-ups in a relay format across countries.

The events began in New York, U.S., from Sept. 10 to 12, followed by LA from Sept. 25 to 27 of the same month. They then moved to London, United Kingdom, from Oct. 9 to 11, before continuing in Paris, France, on the 23rd and 24th and the 26th. According to APR, each of the four cities saw an average of at least 1,000 visitors a day.

The pop-ups were organized to introduce new products from Medicube, which is expanding its sales network in the U.S. and European markets. The product experience program centered on the AGE-R Booster Pro X2, a beauty device recently launched in those markets.

APR Medicube relay pop-up wraps up: the pop-up site in Los Angeles, U.S. Photo courtesy of APR.

APR Medicube relay pop-up wraps up: the pop-up site in London, United Kingdom. Photo courtesy of APR.

In Europe, Medicube held its first standalone pop-up since the brand’s launch. Queues of visitors formed at the London and Paris venues, and advance reservations filled up quickly early in the events.

At the venues, visitors received recommendations for care modes on the Booster Pro X2 based on their individual skin concerns and were able to use the device themselves alongside Medicube skincare products. Visitors who completed the experience were also offered healthy smoothies inspired by the LED colors for the device’s different modes.

APR plans to expand its offline consumer touchpoints in North America and Europe following the events. This month, it plans to hold a standalone Medicube pop-up in Madrid, Spain, in partnership with local drugstore chain PRIMOR. It also plans to expand Medicube’s presence in offline retail channels in key countries.

An APR spokesperson said, “This pop-up was an opportunity to confirm Medicube’s popularity locally while also making it possible to imprint the brand’s identity more effectively on consumers,” adding, “We will continue to strengthen our connections with consumers in various regions and grow Medicube into a global beauty brand.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.