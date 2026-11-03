‘Text Hip’ trend of treating reading as a lifestyle spreads... offline bookstore use rises among people in their 20s and 30s

Bookstore use has increased as the phenomenon of treating reading as a stylish lifestyle—dubbed ‘Text Hip’ (text + being hip)—spreads, particularly among people in their 20s and 30s.

‘Text Hip’ means treating not only the books people are reading but also spaces such as bookstores, book cafés and libraries as emotionally resonant cultural spaces. In other words, it is a phenomenon in which people embrace reading not merely as a way to read more, but as a form of self-expression and consumption driven by personal taste.

According to Samsung Card Data Lab, sales in the bookstore sector from January to September this year rose 8.5% year on year, reversing the decline that had continued since 2023.

All months from January to September posted year-on-year growth, with January recording the highest increase, at 16%.

Sales growth was highest among people in their 20s, at 5%, followed by those in their 30s and 50s at 3% each, those in their 40s at 2%, and those aged 60 and over at 1%. However, people in their 40s accounted for the largest share of sales, at 37%, and also had the highest per-person spending. This is thought to reflect spending not only on books but also on their children's education.

Sales growth was seen mainly at large bookstores, while sales at smaller bookstores were found to be on a downward trend. Online sales accounted for 65% of transactions at major bookstore chains, but people in their 20s and 30s had a relatively higher share of offline use. Samsung Card analyzed that their purchases at bookstores of lower-priced items such as stationery and novelty goods, as well as books, also affected offline sales.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.