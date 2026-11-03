Man completes round-the-world journey after walking 50,000 km over 28 years... Embraces mother and says, “Sorry to have kept you waiting”

Karl Bushby, who completed a 28-year journey walking around the world, returned to his home in Hull, England, on the 2nd (local time) and embraces his mother, Angela Bushby. AP-Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A story has emerged of a man who left home in his 20s and returned in his 50s.

After walking across the world for 28 years, the British man finally returned to his hometown and reunited with his mother in tears.

After walking about 50,000 km through 30 countries, he set foot in his hometown at the age of 57 and brought his long journey to an end in the arms of the mother who had seen him off when he set out.

According to The Associated Press, CNN and other international media outlets, Karl Bushby, 57, a former paratrooper and explorer from northern England, reunited with his mother, Angela, outside his home in his hometown on the 2nd (local time). It was 28 years after he left home in 1998. A banner hung outside the house read, “Welcome Home Son.”

As soon as she saw her son, his mother asked, “Where have you been?” She eventually burst into tears as her long-awaited son returned, and Bushby wrapped both arms around her.

◇ Traveled only on foot, without boats or planes... “Sorry to have kept you waiting”

Bushby began his walk across the world on November 1, 1998, in Punta Arenas, Chile. His route started in South America and took him across four continents and through 30 countries before returning to the UK. The total distance was about 31,000 miles (approximately 50,000 km).

He made it a rule to travel solely on foot throughout the journey, using no means of transport—not boats, planes, or anything else. At the Bering Strait, he pressed on through dangerous conditions as the ice shifted, and he swam across the Caspian Sea and the English Channel. He was determined to keep his promise to return home from his starting point on his own two feet.

The journey was a succession of adventures and challenges. He had to cross dangerous jungles, scorching deserts and frozen tundra, and at times unexpected accidents and administrative procedures held him up for years. The journey was interrupted several times as sponsorship money dwindled amid the 2008 global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. On the day he returned, Bushby arrived outside city hall pulling a handcart and was greeted by a crowd of hundreds. He then walked the final stretch to see his mother. He joked to the cheering crowd, “Sorry to have kept you waiting,” before asking, “Is it really over now?”

◇ His father’s birthday card sparked the idea... “I thought I’d be done in five years”

Bushby recalled that when he left his mother’s home at 29, he looked like a 10-year-old. Returning at 57, he was more relaxed, but his hair had turned gray and the passage of time showed on his face.

The idea for Bushby’s round-the-world journey came from a birthday card his father sent him. In the mid-1990s, his father Keith, a former member of the British military, wrote in the card about two special forces soldiers debating whether they could walk from London to New York. The route that caught their attention was the Bering land bridge, which is believed to have once connected Asia and the Americas. The idea was inspired by the theory that early humans may have traveled from Asia to the Americas along this route when sea levels were lower.

Bushby initially calculated that he could complete the journey in about five years. Taking practical difficulties into account, he expected it to take at least 12 years, but never imagined it would actually take 28.

◇ Overcame imprisonment, conflict and countless other hardships... Met his 12-year-old granddaughter for the first time

The journey was marked by life-threatening dangers and complicated immigration procedures in various countries. In 2001, while crossing the rugged jungle region of the Darién Gap, which links South America and Central America, he traveled to avoid Colombia’s armed conflict. He was later arrested and imprisoned for 18 days for entering a restricted area in Panama.

In 2006, he set out to cross the roughly 90-km-wide Bering Strait with American explorer Dimitri Kieffer. During the crossing, they had to be rescued by helicopter. He later tried again, but faced further crises, including a standoff with a polar bear and nearly losing his life after falling into icy water. When their sled fell into the sea, they also came close to losing nearly all their food and equipment.

Even after they managed to cross the Bering Strait, the hardships continued. Bushby and Kieffer were arrested for entering Russia illegally and faced deportation. Bushby in particular spent nearly 10 years crossing Russia, as visa problems and extreme weather meant he could travel for only a few months each year.

When Russia refused to issue him a visa in 2012, he walked from Los Angeles to the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., and staged a protest. This eventually led to him receiving the documents he needed.

He also reunited with family during the long journey. After swimming across the English Channel last month, he was welcomed by his father and siblings on Dover beach. He also reunited with Adam, his 36-year-old son from his first marriage, whom he had not been able to see often for a long time. He met his 12-year-old granddaughter for the first time.

His reunion with his mother was especially moving for Bushby. He had not seen her for 10 years after setting out. He said he was overwhelmed when the homecoming scene he had imagined for so many years finally became real.

When his mother hugged him and cried, he joked, “Mum, behave yourself. Calm down.” But he said that he himself also struggled to contain his emotions. At a later press conference, he said, “Seeing my mother again after so long was almost a shock,” adding, “She has changed a lot, and we have all changed a lot over the years.”

◇ Anxiety as the goal disappears... “I’ll find a new passion and keep myself busy again”

With the 28-year journey over, new concerns arose. Ahead of his return, Bushby expressed anxiety about losing the goal that had sustained him for so long. He also worried about living in his mother’s basement and what he should do next.

That does not mean he has nothing to do right away. He has six speaking engagements scheduled over the next two months, and a follow-up to his memoir, “Giant Steps,” is also due to be published. German filmmaker Werner Herzog is making a documentary about his journey around the world.

Bushby believes explorers who finish long adventures are also likely to struggle with a sense of emptiness and changes to their daily lives. “I think the only way to get past those feelings is to find a new mission and passion and keep busy again,” he said. “That’s what I plan to do, too.”

The man who left home 28 years ago with a single promise—to walk around the world and return—has finally come back to his mother’s arms. His 50,000-km journey is over, but his challenge of building a new life is just beginning.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.