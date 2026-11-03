“Three Chestnuts a Day Are a Tonic”... Turns Out They’re a Natural Tonic That Builds Up Bones and Muscles

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As a campaign to promote consumption of domestically grown chestnuts gets underway to help farmers struggling with falling farm-gate prices and other difficulties, the health benefits of chestnuts, one of autumn’s signature foods, are being reassessed. Chestnuts, long said to be “a tonic if you eat just three a day,” have had their many benefits demonstrated in everything from classics of traditional Korean medicine to modern scientific research.

Chestnuts, one of autumn’s signature foods, have recently drawn public attention. That is because President Lee Jae-myung has personally stepped up efforts to promote their consumption to help chestnut farmers struggling with falling farm-gate prices and problems with the distribution system.

President Lee recently posted on social media under the title “Chestnut Sales Promotion,” explaining the plight of farmers who are struggling because they cannot sell their harvest, and appealing to the public to boost chestnut consumption by asking each person to buy a bag of domestically grown chestnuts.

So how have chestnuts, which have recently drawn public attention, been used in Korean medicine? Two of Korea’s representative classics of Korean medicine, Donguibogam and the Compendium of Materia Medica, describe the various benefits and uses of chestnuts.

According to the Association of Korean Medicine, Donguibogam calls chestnuts yulja and records: “They are warm in nature and non-toxic. They boost energy, strengthen the stomach, replenish kidney qi, and help people endure hunger.” Chestnuts have thus traditionally been used as a nourishing food to restore nutrition and energy in people who have lost strength after an illness or are physically weak.

Of particular note is the explanation of chestnuts’ ability to “replenish kidney qi.” In Korean medicine, kidney qi does not simply mean kidney function; it is a concept encompassing functions related to the body’s vital activities, including growth and development, reproduction, and aging. This suggests that Korean medicine has regarded chestnuts as helpful when people grow older and lose strength in their lower back and legs, or experience a general decline in vitality. The Compendium of Materia Medica also includes a prescription advising people who are weak and lack strength in their lower back and legs to eat dried chestnuts.

Chestnuts’ benefits for restoring strength in the lower back and legs are also being substantiated today.

According to the Association of Korean Medicine, a paper reporting that an extract of chestnut tree flowers effectively inhibits skeletal muscle aging was published in 2025 in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle, a leading international journal in geriatric medicine.

As global interest in preventing and treating obesity grows, research findings that chestnuts are effective in treating obesity are drawing attention.

A 2022 paper in Phytomedicine (Impact Factor: 11.3), a prominent international journal in Korean medicine, reported that an extract of yulpi, the inner skin of chestnuts, has an effect in treating obesity by promoting fatty acid oxidation and reducing fat accumulation in muscle. Test results showed that the rate of fat accumulation in cells in the group given the yulpi extract was just 44.5% of that in the control group, while fatty acid oxidation activity in the muscles was 1.12 times that of the control group. When chestnuts are used as an herbal medicine, the inner skin is sometimes left on, depending on the case.

The saying “Eat just three chestnuts a day and you need no other tonic” reflects how long people have known that chestnuts benefit the body. Yet only now is their pharmacological value gradually being revealed.

Researching natural substances and herbal medicines commonly found around us, using knowledge of Korean medicine, could be a starting point for developing new medicines.

A notable example is Dr. Tu Youyou, a Chinese researcher in traditional Chinese medicine. Drawing inspiration from the uses of kkaettongssuk (medicinal herb name: cheongho) recorded in traditional medicine texts, she developed artemisinin, a malaria treatment, and received the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. The Association of Korean Medicine said, “We hope that by actively drawing on knowledge of Korean medicine, we can develop distinctive medicines unique to South Korea and contribute to the national interest.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.