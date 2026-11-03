Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. unveils new ad for “Soonhari Jin,” featuring fruit characters

Provided by Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. has unveiled a new ad for Soonhari Jin, its fruit-flavored sparkling alcoholic beverage brand, featuring fruit characters.

Built around the concept, “Which Soonhari Jin will An Yujin choose?”, the ad brings the fruits in five Soonhari Jin varieties—lemon, grapefruit, yuzu, sangria and green lemon—to life as lively characters.

Each character introduces the distinctive features of its product to An Yujin, conveying the brand’s unique appeal to consumers.

The ad also promotes a package redesign featuring images of real fruit and the new product “Soonhari Cheong Lemon Jin Sugar-Free,” while highlighting the products’ features through distinctive narration for each character.

Starting with this ad, Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. plans to expand its engagement with consumers by presenting a range of content, including the personalities and fictional universe of the Soonhari Jin characters.

Meanwhile, since launching Lemon Jin in May 2021, Soonhari Jin has expanded its product line to include Grapefruit Jin, Yuzu Jin and Sangria Jin, among others. It is stepping up its push in the market by adding bottled products and launching Sugar-Free Cheong Lemon Jin in the third quarter of this year.

From its launch through last year, Soonhari Jin recorded average annual growth of 34%. Sales reached about 17 billion won in the first half of this year, surpassing last year’s full-year sales of 16.2 billion won.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. expects its full-year sales to grow by at least 100% compared with the previous year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.