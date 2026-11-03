LG Chem: Global license deal for rare obesity treatment Vivamelagon expanded to $855 million

LG Chem has expanded the value of its global licensing deal for a rare obesity drug candidate.

LG Chem said on the 3rd (the 2nd U.S. time) that it had amended its license agreement with Rhythm Pharmaceuticals for the global development and commercialization of Vivamelagon, an oral MC4R agonist.

Vivamelagon is a drug candidate that LG Chem developed in-house and licensed to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in January 2024 while it was in Phase 1 clinical trials. It is being developed to treat rare obesity disorders, including hypothalamic obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has secured positive results in a Phase 2 trial involving patients with hypothalamic obesity and is preparing to advance to global Phase 3 trials within the year.

With the amendment, the deal value increased from $305 million to $855 million (approximately KRW 1.15 trillion). LG Chem will receive a total of $350 million (approximately KRW 470 billion) in additional upfront payments over four years, from 2026 through 2029, which the two companies may agree to convert into royalties. The criteria for achieving development, regulatory approval and sales milestones have been eased, and the milestone amount has also increased by $200 million, improving the potential to secure revenue.

The existing method of calculating royalties based on total sales across Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ entire MC4R portfolio remains in place, while the rate—which previously varied according to the number of approved indications—has been fixed at 1%. Royalty payments will begin in January 2029; if Vivamelagon is launched first, they will apply from the date of its first sale.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals CEO David Meeker said, “This amendment reflects the company’s strong conviction that Vivamelagon can provide meaningful therapeutic benefits to patients with rare obesity, and will serve to further accelerate its global development and commercialization.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.