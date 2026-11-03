“You come running like a dog when there’s a discount”... Company draws criticism for mocking consumers with yet another dog-photo ad

Photo: Weibo

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Logitech, the global computer peripherals maker, is facing controversy after its official sales account in China posted a promotional video that could be interpreted as likening consumers to dogs. After facing fierce criticism last March over advertising copy that insulted consumers, Logitech said it had launched an investigation as a similar controversy erupted again.

According to The Paper and other Chinese media outlets, a post saying “Logitech’s ad has insulted consumers again” recently became a hot topic on local social media. The video at the center of the controversy was promotional material posted by the official account of Logitech’s flagship store in China.

Screenshots circulating online show a dog of the beagle breed alongside two discount offers. The “100 yuan off immediately” offer was paired with a reaction indicating no interest, while “40% off after applying a coupon” was paired with a response suggesting that they knew consumers well. Some users took this as an expression mocking consumers by comparing them to dogs.

After the controversy spread, posts from the account were reportedly no longer searchable on its homepage. However, it has not been confirmed whether the posts were deleted, made private, or subject to some other action.

The customer service center of the sales outlet linked to the account in question responded immediately, saying, “We apologize for the inconvenience. We are currently investigating,” and, “Logitech China respects all users.”

Local media pointed out that the latest controversy brought back memories of the advertising-copy controversy that erupted last March.

At the time, Logitech’s official account drew criticism for including wording in a mouse promotional video to the effect of, “Whenever I lower the price, you come running like a dog, don’t you?”

Logitech China issued an official statement at the time and apologized to users. The company explained that the Logitech G Official Flagship Store was a sales channel operated by Shanghai Baiside Electronics Co., Ltd. with authorization from the Chinese side. It said an investigation found that an employee of the company had posted the ad on their own, without going through Logitech China’s marketing-material review process, seriously violating the brand’s guidelines.

Logitech China pledged at the time to strengthen its management and oversight of the sales outlet’s marketing activities and ensure that the same thing would not happen again.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.