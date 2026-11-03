“Finding solutions for the future of medicine in space”... Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong joins forces with NASA to step up space medicine research

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A specialized research institute has opened to seek clues to overcoming intractable diseases and developing new drugs amid extreme space conditions such as microgravity and space radiation. Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong (Hospital Director Lee Hyung Lae) has opened the country’s first Space Medicine Center with integrated infrastructure for medicine, dentistry and Korean medicine, and is stepping up “Space-to-Earth translational research” to apply space healthcare technologies to terrestrial medicine.

On the 2nd, Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong held an opening ceremony at Cha Huyeong Hall on the fourth floor of its annex. Drawing on integrated research infrastructure for medicine, dentistry and Korean medicine, it is launching interdisciplinary space medicine research that can be applied to terrestrial healthcare, including drug development and treatments for aging and chronic diseases.

◇ Space medicine: Finding solutions for terrestrial healthcare through research into space environments

Space medicine is the field that investigates how space environments, including microgravity and space radiation, affect the human body, and researches ways to prevent, diagnose and treat health problems in order to protect astronauts’ health. The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) identifies five major hazards, including space radiation, isolation and confinement, and changes in gravity.

In space, changes resembling aging—such as loss of bone density, muscle atrophy and reduced cardiovascular function—occur rapidly. Studying these changes can also help inform treatments on Earth for age-related and chronic diseases such as osteoporosis and sarcopenia. Protein crystal research using microgravity is also attracting attention in drug development. The emergence of private space companies has recently improved access to space, broadening the scope of space medicine research.

Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong has been working through its Institute of Clinical Medicine to build a foundation for space medicine research. The effort is intended to respond to government policies promoting the space and aviation sectors, including the Seven SEED Projects, and strengthen the hospital’s capacity to research future medical technologies. With the opening of the center, the hospital plans to identify priority research projects linked to preparations for research-oriented hospital certification and establish a specialized research system for space medicine.

◇ Differentiated research using integrated infrastructure for medicine, dentistry and Korean medicine

The Space Medicine Center’s key distinguishing feature is an interdisciplinary research system that combines expertise in medicine, dentistry and Korean medicine. Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong plans to use its integrated clinical infrastructure across these fields to analyze the effects of space environments on the human body from multiple perspectives and translate the findings into new prevention and treatment technologies.

Specifically, the center will pursue clinical research on rehabilitation, cardiovascular health and anti-aging in medicine; research into changes in oral health caused by microgravity and space radiation, along with the development of care technologies, in dentistry; and research into metabolic and immune regulation and adaptation to space environments using acupuncture, moxibustion and herbal medicine in Korean medicine. The aim is to build an integrated-medicine-based space healthcare research model that closely connects findings across these fields.

◇ Expanding research, from drug development to international collaboration

The hospital will also expand research and development (R&D) collaboration with domestic medical industry companies. In particular, it plans to pursue space-based research, including drug development using microgravity and particle-structure optimization, and strengthen joint research with industry so that related technologies can be used in real-world healthcare settings.

The hospital also plans to pursue international joint research and recruit specialized researchers from overseas institutions, including the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Baylor University and Mayo Clinic. It aims to broaden the clinical applications of space medicine through “Space-to-Earth (from space to Earth) translational research,” applying research findings from space environments to disease prevention and treatment on Earth.

Cha Jae-myeong, the vice president for research who led the establishment of the center, said, “Aerospace medicine and healthcare are key areas of ‘Space-to-Earth translational research’ that can lead to the treatment of chronic diseases and aging on Earth.” He added, “Drawing on integrated clinical resources in medicine, dentistry and Korean medicine, we will lead space medicine research in South Korea and produce tangible results.”

◇ NASA expert gives invited lecture and shares the latest space medicine research

At the opening ceremony, Dr. Fathi Karouia of NASA’s Ames Research Center delivered an invited lecture titled “Beyond the Boundaries of Human Health: From Discoveries in Space Exploration to a Healthier Tomorrow (Human Health Beyond Borders).” In the lecture, Dr. Karouia shared experience conducting space life sciences research over the past 25 years with NASA, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the European Space Agency (ESA) and others. In particular, Dr. Karouia discussed protein crystallization experiments involving the immunotherapy drug Keytruda in microgravity, as well as a case in which the immunosuppressive efficacy of mesenchymal stem cells cultured in space was enhanced. Dr. Karouia emphasized that space environments could accelerate drug development and advances in terrestrial medical technology. Dr. Karouia also explained the importance of interdisciplinary research that applies space research findings to clinical medicine using multi-omics analysis and artificial intelligence (AI).

Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong plans to use this event as an opportunity to expand international academic exchanges and strengthen the foundations for global joint research.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.