Seasonal fall persimmons are a “perfect match” with yogurt and nuts... What should you watch out for?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As autumn deepens, more people are reaching for persimmons, including sweet persimmons, soft ripe persimmons and dried persimmons. Persimmons are a fruit that contains a range of nutrients, including dietary fiber, vitamins and carotenoids, as well as having a sweet taste. However, the tannins that give them an astringent taste require some caution depending on how much you eat and how ripe they are. Some foods pair well with persimmons and can help balance your nutrition, while people with constipation or those taking iron supplements should pay attention to when they eat them.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), persimmons contain dietary fiber and vitamins A and C, among other nutrients. Eating them with foods such as yogurt, oatmeal or avocado can help you get a variety of nutrients in one meal. In particular, the carotenoids in persimmons may be absorbed more efficiently when eaten with fat.

◇ Foods that pair well with persimmons

Plain yogurt is considered a good match for persimmons. Chopping persimmons into small pieces and adding them to unsweetened yogurt lets you enjoy their sweetness while adding protein and calcium. The probiotics in yogurt may benefit gut health, but people who experience bloating or diarrhea after consuming dairy should moderate their intake.

Another option is to add nuts. Almonds and walnuts, for example, contain unsaturated fatty acids, which may help the body absorb carotenoids from persimmons. However, nuts are high in calories, so it is better to have a small amount with your persimmons than to eat a lot at once.

A salad combining persimmons and vegetables is another option. Adding leafy greens, avocado and nuts to persimmons can provide a balanced intake of dietary fiber, a range of vitamins and fats. Using naturally sweet persimmons can also help reduce the amount of sugar in the dressing.

◇ If you have constipation, take care with unripe and dried persimmons

The main thing to watch when eating persimmons is tannins. Tannins are polyphenols that create an astringent taste, and especially high levels of water-soluble tannins remain in unripe persimmons. Since tannins can affect intestinal secretions and motility, people with constipation should avoid eating large amounts of astringent persimmons.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s National Health Information Portal also lists unripe fruits high in tannins as foods that may worsen constipation. Don’t assume that sweet persimmons are always safe, or that you can eat any amount of soft ripe or dried persimmons without concern. In dried persimmons, the astringency (from water-soluble tannins) disappears during drying, but the tannins themselves do not. Because drying reduces their water content, eating too many may cause constipation.

If you often experience constipation, it is advisable to eat fewer persimmons rather than several at once, drink plenty of water, and include other sources of dietary fiber, such as vegetables and whole grains. It is better to increase fiber intake gradually, since increasing it too quickly can cause bloating or abdominal pain.

◇ It’s best to avoid eating persimmons with iron supplements

Tannins in persimmons can bind to iron and interfere with its absorption. So if you take iron supplements for iron deficiency or anemia, it is best not to eat persimmons at the same time. Even if you eat iron-rich meals, you can consider eating persimmons at a different time rather than automatically having them with your meal. However, persimmons are also rich in vitamin C, which helps iron absorption, so eating them does not necessarily cause a significant drop in iron absorption. If you take iron supplements, leave an interval of at least 1–2 hours before eating persimmons, or avoid eating excessive amounts, to prevent any effect on medication absorption.

◇ People with kidney disease or diabetes should manage their intake

Persimmons also contain potassium. People with reduced kidney function who need to manage their blood potassium levels should consult a healthcare provider or dietitian about how much potassium-containing food, including persimmons, they can eat.

Persimmons are fruit, but they are not entirely free of sugar or calories. People with diabetes or those managing their blood sugar should eat an appropriate amount spread across servings rather than a large amount at once, and should opt for whole fruit rather than juice. Dried persimmons have less water, concentrating their sugar and calories, so take care not to overeat them by treating them as equivalent to the same amount of fresh persimmons.

There are no specific foods that must not be eaten with persimmons. The common belief that eating persimmons with certain foods, such as crab or milk, causes toxicity is not generally established as a proven fact for ordinary food combinations. What matters is considering the persimmons’ ripeness, how much you eat and your individual health, rather than automatically avoiding particular food pairings.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.