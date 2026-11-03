“It’s good for your body”... Former West Point cadet sparks outrage for forcing his pregnant girlfriend to take abortion pills

Photo: New York Post

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Allegations that a man who attended the U.S. Military Academy gave his pregnant girlfriend a drink laced with sedatives and then administered abortion medication, causing her to lose the fetus, have sparked an uproar. Adding to the controversy is the fact that the man accused of the act later graduated from prestigious Ivy League institution Cornell University and enrolled in Columbia University’s master’s program in public health.

The U.S. publication New York Post recently reported on a lawsuit filed by an anonymous victim against A, a former West Point cadet. According to the complaint, in 2022 A tricked his then-pregnant girlfriend into drinking a beverage mixed with sedatives, telling her it was a so-called “special protein drink for pregnant women.”

The two began dating in 2020 while attending West Point. His girlfriend learned she was pregnant in 2022 and wanted to have and raise the child. A, however, strongly opposed the pregnancy and reportedly even said he would take his own life if she continued it.

The drink A gave her reportedly contained medications used to treat anxiety disorders and produce a sedative effect. After drinking it, the woman suffered severe drowsiness and lethargy, and reportedly drifted in and out of consciousness repeatedly.

According to the complaint, A administered abortion medication once the woman was in a state where she could not respond properly. The woman claimed she found two pills in her mouth and spat them out, but A put the medication back in. The complaint also says A told her at the time, “Take this. It’s good for your body.”

When the woman later woke up, she found that she was bleeding heavily. Suspecting a miscarriage, she contacted A but received no response, and eventually called emergency services. At the hospital, medical staff confirmed that a miscarriage was underway and performed a procedure to remove the fetus and pregnancy tissue.

In connection with the case, A acknowledged his actions in criminal proceedings. In a statement of guilty plea filed with federal court, he said he had obtained sedatives to calm his girlfriend and tried to administer abortion medication he had acquired through an online pharmacy. It also emerged that he had posted questions about administering the medication on the pharmacy’s message board.

Investigators found that he had used his girlfriend’s identity to create a fake account with the online pharmacy, ordered abortion medication in the victim’s name, and had it shipped to West Point.

The complaint also alleges that A repeatedly posted questions on the online pharmacy’s message board because he was worried medical staff might discover traces of the abortion medication. The plaintiff’s side says he tried to evade responsibility even after breaking up with the woman.

A pleaded guilty last June to a felony assault charge. He is now awaiting sentencing, and prosecutors have sought a two-year prison term.

A’s academic record has also become a focus of controversy. After leaving West Point, he transferred to Cornell University and continued his studies, and it has been confirmed that he earned a bachelor’s degree in May 2026. He then enrolled in a master’s program at Columbia University’s School of Public Health. Criticism intensified after it emerged that he had continued his studies at prestigious universities even after committing the act against his girlfriend.

In the civil lawsuit, the woman sued A for assault and physical harm and sought damages while keeping her identity confidential. The complaint describes her suffering: she lost the child through an unwanted termination of her pregnancy and was also deprived of the right to make decisions about her own body.

A’s side asked the court to postpone sentencing until January 2027, so that he could complete the semester at Columbia University without interruption. The court granted the request, and prosecutors reportedly did not oppose the postponement.

Meanwhile, A’s father is a retired colonel who served in the U.S. Army for 26 years and has held senior positions at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Georgetown University.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.