Mars Korea joins World Vision’s Donor Wall after cumulative donations surpass 300 million won

Lee Du-ho, CEO of Mars Korea (left), and Myung-Hwan Cho, chairman of World Vision (right), pose for a commemorative photo at World Vision’s Donor Wall.

Mars Korea Ltd. has surpassed 300 million won in cumulative donations to World Vision, an international relief and development NGO, and has been newly added to World Vision’s Donor Wall. To mark the occasion, the two organizations held a Donor Wall induction ceremony and a funding handover ceremony for the 2026 Achim Meokko campaign at World Vision headquarters.

Being added to the Donor Wall is a meaningful milestone that goes beyond reaching 300 million won in cumulative donations: it reflects the sustained cooperation and support that Mars Korea and World Vision have provided to promote children’s healthy growth. It is also significant as the two organizations continue their partnership, built on trust over many years, and uphold their commitment to creating social value.

At the heart of this partnership is the Achim Meokko campaign, launched jointly by Kellogg and World Vision in 2022. In line with the campaign’s aim of supporting children, Mars Korea helps children at risk of missing breakfast grow up healthy and thrive at school. This year, it has handed over $45,000 in program funding and plans to provide breakfast five days a week for at least 150 days a year to 73 children at seven elementary and middle schools in Seoul.

The Achim Meokko campaign goes beyond providing balanced breakfasts: it also supports children’s emotional well-being and healthy school life through breakfast spaces and programs at schools, as well as daily monitoring. This ongoing monitoring also provides comprehensive support for children’s emotional well-being and healthy school life, including identifying early signs of crisis and connecting them with the care they need.

In addition to the Achim Meokko campaign, Mars Korea continues to work with World Vision throughout the year by donating products for children and young people from vulnerable backgrounds and organizing volunteer activities for its employees.

Lee Du-ho, CEO of Mars Korea (first from the left), and Mars Korea employees pose for a commemorative photo at World Vision’s Donor Wall.

Lee Du-ho, CEO of Mars Korea, said, “Being added to the Donor Wall is especially meaningful because it reflects the support we have consistently provided for children while building trust with World Vision over many years. As Mars Korea carries forward the good cause that began at Kellogg and its longstanding partnership with World Vision, we will continue to work closely with World Vision and provide ongoing support to bring positive change to children’s everyday lives.”

Reporter Sanghee Jeon, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.