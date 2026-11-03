DAILIST Recommends Winter Outerwear Styling with Han Chae-ah

DAILIST, the women’s apparel brand at Sejung Group’s fashion select shop WELLMADE, is teaming up with actress Han Chae-ah to show how to create polished winter everyday looks using wardrobe basics.

For the coming winter, DAILIST has launched a new collection featuring muted colors, soft textures and refined silhouettes. To prepare for the colder weather ahead, it is also running a special feature, “Han Chae-ah Pick! Winter Essentials,” recommending versatile pieces based on the actress’s stylish outfits that work for everything from the office to relaxed everyday wear.

In particular, the special feature reflects interest in DAILIST products seen in everyday photos actress Han Chae-ah recently posted on Instagram and introduces the pieces she wore in those photos. The plan is to present polished, practical everyday looks through two winter styles chosen by Han.

The first is a neat, elegant “coat look.” A “stand-collar half coat” in a soft texture and subtle color is paired with a cable-knit “cardigan” and a “corduroy skirt.” The combination of a handmade coat in a luxurious-feeling fabric and a warm cashmere-blend cardigan brings out a cozy winter mood. It is ideal not only for office wear and formal occasions but also for weekend outings.

The second is a “down jacket look” that combines practicality with stylish details. The “knit-collar diamond-quilted down jacket” is a premium duck-down jacket with contrasting knit collar details and a dimensional diamond-quilted pattern, offering both a distinctive design and warmth. It is paired with a “mock-neck knit” made from 100% top-grade cashmere and relaxed-fit “wide-leg corduroy pants” to create a comfortable yet classic grown-woman casual look. Its lightweight feel allows for ease of movement, making it a great choice for everyday wear.

A Sejung Wellmade representative said, “With consumers showing strong interest in how to style winter outerwear ahead of the onset of the cold season, we prepared a styling guide with actress Han Chae-ah that people can easily follow in their everyday lives.” The representative added, “We hope you’ll create polished winter everyday looks with DAILIST’s wardrobe basics, featuring luxurious fabrics and refined silhouettes.”

Meanwhile, DAILIST’s winter collection is available at WELLMADE stores nationwide and online at Sejung Mall. Sejung Mall is holding the “Han Chae-ah PICK! Winter Essentials” special feature, where products worn by Han are available at special discounted prices.

Reporter Sanghee Jeon nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.