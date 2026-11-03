‘Judo Empress’ Lee Hyun-ji to Serve as Jeju Samdasoo Honorary Ambassador

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Development Corporation, which produces and sells Jeju Samdasoo, said national judo team member Lee Hyun-ji, who is from Jeju, will serve as an honorary ambassador for Jeju Samdasoo. The corporation is headed by President Kim Do-young.

Lee won silver in the women’s over-78kg judo event at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, then claimed gold at the World Judo Championships, reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

In 2024, Jeju Development Corporation selected Lee as a recipient of the ‘Jeju Samdasoo Sports Rising Talent Scholarship.’ Supported as a promising local athlete at the time, she was known to bring Jeju Samdasoo with her when traveling for overseas training and international competitions. More recently, she also spoke in an interview about winning a competition with Jeju Samdasoo by her side.

Building on this connection, Jeju Development Corporation invited Lee and her parents to the Jeju Samdasoo plant on the 2nd. After touring the exhibition hall and production facilities, Lee met with Kim Do-young, president of Jeju Development Corporation, and accepted the offer to become an honorary ambassador for Jeju Samdasoo. The corporation said it would support Lee with Jeju Samdasoo when she competes in the future, helping her pursue her ambitions on the world stage.

Jeju Samdasoo is expanding its partnerships across a range of sporting events. Last August, it signed a partnership with the Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA), becoming the South Korean national esports team’s exclusive official partner in the bottled-water category. It provided Jeju Samdasoo for the team’s gatherings, training camps and send-off ceremony, and throughout its participation in the Asian Games. The team won five medals in the competition, including two golds.

Jeju Samdasoo and refrigerated display cases have also been installed at the Jincheon National Training Center to help athletes conveniently stay hydrated during training.

“It is meaningful to be working with Lee Hyun-ji, a Jeju native who has achieved outstanding results on the world stage,” said Kim Do-young, president of Jeju Development Corporation. “I hope this support will help her focus on training and competition and continue taking on new challenges.” He added, “We will continue to stand with athletes at sporting events across a range of disciplines.” Sanghee Jeon, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.