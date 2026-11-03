“A day before the midterms...” U.S. launches surprise airstrike on Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz

Yonhap/Reuters

President Donald Trump finally pushed the button on an attack against Iran just one day before the midterm elections.

The United States carried out a limited airstrike on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on the 2nd, local time.

President Trump had earlier said he would refrain from further attacks on Iran, but the military action has once again heightened tensions in the Middle East.

According to foreign media outlets including The Associated Press and Reuters, a U.S. government official said that the U.S. military had attacked Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz that day. The official, who requested anonymity, described it as a defensive measure in response to Iranian forces threatening U.S. assets with surface-to-air missiles.

Iran’s state broadcaster also reported that several explosions had been heard on Qeshm Island. U.S. broadcaster ABC reported that a U.S. official said the military strike was in response to Iran’s attack on U.S. military aircraft.

The airstrike is viewed as a limited attack, distinct from a resumption of full-scale military operations. However, repercussions are expected because actual military action has taken place amid continued tensions over the possibility that the United States could resume large-scale attacks on Iran.

The attack took place just one day before the U.S. midterm elections. President Trump had previously indicated that he would not launch new airstrikes against Iran before the election.

In an interview with Fox News that day, President Trump again claimed that the war with Iran was effectively over. “We had a war with Iran and we won,” he said. “We haven’t had combat for months, and I don’t know if you can call this a war.”

He went on to cite World War I and World War II, arguing that war means a situation in which actual fighting is taking place. Of the current situation, he said, “It can’t be called a war. It’s a very limited war,” adding, “If we don’t reach an agreement, the situation could change.”

Some analysts say the attack was intended to limit Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. officials, reported that the attack was defensive in nature and aimed at preventing Iran from attacking commercial vessels.

Diplomatic contacts are also continuing alongside U.S. military action. Vice President JD Vance expressed hope that negotiations with Iran could avert a military clash.

Last week, Vice President Vance sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaee, Iran’s security chief, but the White House did not disclose specific details.

Vance told reporters, “We’ve had several positive conversations with the Iranian side,” and said, “I discussed this issue with the president about an hour ago.” He added, “The president and I are quite optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement through negotiations,” and said, “We’ll keep working at it.”

Meanwhile, the war with Iran is also weighing on the U.S. Republican Party politically. As the prolonged war has pushed up global oil prices and gasoline prices in the United States and increased pressure on the economy as a whole, Republicans are struggling to retain their congressional majority in the midterm elections.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.