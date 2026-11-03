“Spritz it on your underwear”... Spray-on probiotics shown to improve women’s vaginal health

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A research team led by Professor Kim Young-ju of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital (Director Kim Han-soo) confirmed in a clinical study that spray-type probiotics can improve women’s vaginal health.

The study was recently published in the international journal Scientific Reports under the title “Exploratory pilot study of a spray-type probiotic delivery system for vaginal health in women at risk for bacterial vaginosis” (An exploratory pilot study of a spray-type probiotic delivery system for vaginal health in women at high risk for bacterial vaginosis).

The research team (first author Professor Park Seon-hwa of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital) conducted a clinical study involving 60 premenopausal women from December 2023 to June 2025. Participants used BalanceTalk, which contains four types of live probiotics, once a day for four weeks by spraying it onto their underwear or panty liners.

The results showed that the average Nugent score among 16 women at high risk for bacterial vaginosis (Nugent score of 4 or higher) decreased significantly, from 6.13 before use to 4.63 after four weeks (p < 0.001). Individual score reductions were observed in 50% of participants, and major symptoms such as vaginal discharge, odor and itching also improved significantly in the high-risk group (p = 0.020).

The study is significant because it demonstrated the clinical utility of a powder-spray delivery system that addresses the limitations of conventional oral probiotics in colonizing the vagina and the inconvenience of vaginal suppositories. No serious adverse events were reported during the four-week study, and participants also rated its convenience for everyday use highly.

The research team found a significant negative association between the relative abundance of vaginal Lactobacillus and the Nugent score, reaffirming that probiotics play a key role in maintaining a healthy vaginal microbiome.

Professor Kim Young-ju said, “This study is significant in that it explored the clinical potential of a new type of delivery system for vaginal health care using probiotics,” adding, “Going forward, we will further validate the effects and mechanisms of action in greater detail through large-scale randomized controlled clinical trials and long-term follow-up studies.”

The study was conducted using BalanceTalk (BalanceTalk Probiotic Feminine Hygiene Powder), a live-probiotic powder spray product from PH4 Co., Ltd. (CEO Jeong Yong-woon).

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Young-ju (left) and Professor Park Seon-hwa

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.