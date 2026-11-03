Loses 2.2 billion won lottery prize after missing claim deadline by two days... ends up footing legal costs after court battle

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man who missed out on lottery winnings worth more than 2.2 billion won by just two days sued but ultimately lost.

Instead, he also ended up shouldering legal costs of nearly 18 million won.

According to Chinese media outlets including Jimu News, Mr. Huang bought a lottery ticket at a retailer in November 2019 for 32 yuan (about 6,000 won). The ticket won 11.13 million yuan (about 2.2 billion won), but Huang lost it for a while and was unable to claim the prize on time, even after learning that he had won.

Huang found the ticket again in January 2020. He even obtained a certificate from the lottery retailer confirming that he had bought the ticket there, and submitted it to the lottery center along with the ticket. But the center refused to pay, saying the 60-day claim period from the draw date had expired two days earlier.

Huang sued, arguing that the ticket did not state the deadline for claiming the prize and that the lottery center had failed to properly provide information about the drawing and prize claims when selling tickets. He demanded that the center pay the 11.13 million yuan prize, along with interest for the delay.

The lottery center countered that the deadline was specified in the draw announcement posted on its official website. It also said it had posted notices about the matter several times on Chinese social media platforms in an effort to find the winner.

The court also confirmed that Huang had called the lottery center’s customer service line and asked whether he could collect the prize on Monday, saying, “I won 11 million yuan in the previous draw, but the deadline passed two days ago.” Huang reportedly explained at the time that he had been unable to find the ticket for several days before coming across it by chance.

The court ruled that lottery buyers should know about the 60-day deadline for claiming prizes under the relevant regulations. It found that the lottery center had fulfilled its reasonable duty to provide notice, including by posting multiple announcements to find the winner, and that Huang had failed to claim the prize within the deadline because he had lost the ticket. It therefore dismissed Huang’s claim, saying it was difficult to find that the lottery center had breached its contract.

The prize money had already been transferred to the lottery public-interest fund account. Huang said he would not appeal the first-instance ruling and reportedly paid more than 88,000 yuan (about 18 million won) in legal costs.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.