A patient in his 70s with end-stage liver cancer regains liver function through chemotherapy without surgery—a ‘miracle’

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 70s who had maintained his health throughout his life without ever touching a drop of alcohol faced the devastating ordeal of a sudden diagnosis of end-stage liver cancer. But with careful multidisciplinary care from the medical team at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital and dedicated hepatic arterial infusion chemotherapy, he has made a miraculous recovery, in a moving story.

Mr. Jo, 77, had generally enjoyed good health without any significant problems, and was well enough to work in livestock farming in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. But early this year, he went to a hospital after suddenly experiencing abdominal pain and distension. Suspecting cirrhosis, doctors recommended that he receive care at a tertiary general hospital, and he visited Seoul St. Mary's Hospital in February.

After an extensive examination, Mr. Jo was diagnosed with end-stage advanced liver cancer. Cancer cells occupied most of the right lobe of his liver and had spread to the left lobe, with extensive invasion of the portal veins on both sides. He also had ascites, and his liver function was severely impaired. Immunotherapies and targeted cancer drugs have recently been used to treat advanced liver cancer. But Mr. Jo was not eligible for immunotherapy or targeted therapy because his tumor was so extensive and was accompanied by major blood vessel invasion and severe liver impairment, making it very difficult to decide on a treatment plan.

After multidisciplinary discussions with the center's medical team, Professor Jang Jeong-won, head of the Liver Cancer Center and a gastroenterologist, decided to proceed with hepatic arterial infusion chemotherapy (HAIC). The treatment involves placing a chemotherapy infusion port under the skin and connecting a catheter to the hepatic artery to deliver the drugs directly to the liver. Its advantage is that it concentrates chemotherapy drugs in the liver, enhancing their effect on the tumor while reducing systemic drug exposure and side effects.

However, because it is a so-called “labor-intensive” treatment that requires patients to be hospitalized and substantial staffing and equipment, few medical institutions perform it these days, as outpatient immunotherapy and oral targeted cancer drugs have become the mainstay. But hepatic arterial infusion chemotherapy can be an important alternative for liver cancer patients who cannot receive these drugs or are unlikely to benefit sufficiently from them. The Liver Cancer Center at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital uses this method as a treatment option after comprehensively considering patients' tumor status, liver function and other factors.

After continuing hepatic arterial infusion chemotherapy, Mr. Jo visited Seoul St. Mary's Hospital on Oct. 23 to check his treatment results following his fifth round of chemotherapy. Blood tests showed that his liver cancer marker, alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), which had risen to 56,000 at his initial diagnosis, had miraculously returned to a normal level of 3.1. Although it was too early to be reassured, this was an encouraging change for a patient who had been at a life-or-death crossroads. His ascites and edema had disappeared, and he showed no signs of jaundice. His overall clinical condition had improved, with his albumin level—which is used to assess the liver's ability to synthesize proteins as well as nutritional status—rising from 2.7 to 3.5.

Even while continuing inpatient chemotherapy, Mr. Jo made time to attend and cheer on his middle-school-aged granddaughter at her judo matches, sharing precious moments with his family. Perhaps thanks to that, his granddaughter, Jo Seo-yeon, took first place at the National Junior Sports Festival, bringing her grandfather great joy.

His second son, who had been responsible for his father's care and treatment, recalled, “I remember my father saying after his diagnosis of end-stage liver cancer, ‘I have to see Seo-yeon become a member of the national team, but now this is a serious problem.’ My father had never touched a drop of alcohol in his life, and when he was suddenly diagnosed with end-stage liver cancer, I went through a difficult time blaming myself and wondering whether I had caused him so much worry that he developed a serious illness.” He added, “I sincerely thank Professor Jang Jeong-won and the medical team for giving me more time to be a good son to my father.”

Professor Jang Jeong-won said, “When he first came to us, his condition was so poor that it was difficult even to discuss his life expectancy, and I was very concerned. Fortunately, after treatment, his ascites and edema disappeared and his test results improved considerably, which makes me happy. It is deeply rewarding as a member of the medical team to have achieved a meaningful result for both the patient and his family, who have remained positive and actively engaged throughout the treatment process.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jang Jeong-won (left), head of the Liver Cancer Center at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, with the patient whose liver function recovered through chemotherapy without surgery after his diagnosis of end-stage liver

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.