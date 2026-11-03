“I thought it was just indigestion...” People in Their 40s and 50s Urged to Watch for Colonic Diverticulitis

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Cases of colonic diverticulitis have recently surged, particularly among middle-aged and older adults. Because it often causes no noticeable symptoms, it can easily go undetected. But once inflammation develops, it can threaten daily life with severe abdominal pain and fever, making prompt and accurate diagnosis essential when concerning symptoms appear.

Various digestive diseases can cause abdominal pain and fever. Diverticulitis may be an unfamiliar name, but it is a digestive disease for which the number of patients receiving treatment in South Korea has recently been increasing.

A diverticulum is a pouch formed when part of the wall of the digestive tract—including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine or colon—bulges outward. Diverticula can be congenital or acquired. They are particularly common in the colon, and inflammation of these diverticula is called diverticulitis.

According to the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA), the number of patients treated for diverticulitis rose by about 15.1% in four years, from 40,658 in 2021 to 46,806 in 2025. By age group, people in their 50s accounted for the largest number of patients in 2025, at 10,531, followed by those in their 40s, at 9,778, and those in their 60s, at 8,945. The figures show that patients were concentrated among middle-aged and older adults.

The exact cause of colonic diverticula has not yet been clearly established. However, several factors are thought to work together, including age-related changes in the intestinal wall and increased pressure inside the intestine. Constipation and insufficient dietary fiber intake are also cited as contributing factors.

Most colonic diverticula cause no noticeable symptoms and are discovered by chance during health screenings or examinations for other conditions. When a diverticulum becomes inflamed, however, symptoms may include abdominal pain, fever, chills, bloating and changes in bowel habits. Diverticular bleeding can lead to blood in the stool or rectal bleeding. Prompt medical attention is needed if bleeding is heavy or severe abdominal pain persists.

Diverticulitis is assessed based on a combination of symptoms, a physical examination and blood tests. An abdominal CT scan is used to check for inflammation and nearby complications, such as an abscess.

Most colonic diverticula that cause no symptoms do not require specific treatment. Maintaining healthy habits, such as drinking enough fluids and eating a balanced diet, is recommended. Treatment for diverticulitis depends on the severity of the inflammation and the patient’s condition. For mild diverticulitis without complications, conservative treatment—including dietary adjustments, fluids and pain relief—may be used, depending on the patient’s condition. Whether to use antibiotics is determined by considering the patient’s overall condition, the severity of the inflammation and whether complications are present. If an abscess develops, antibiotics may be combined with drainage when necessary. Surgery may be considered if peritonitis develops due to a perforation or another cause, or if the patient’s condition is severe.

After recovery from acute diverticulitis, a colonoscopy may be considered to check for other coexisting colon diseases. The timing of the examination is determined based on the patient’s condition and previous screening history.

Kim Jae-han, a manager at Daedong Hospital’s Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center and an internal medicine specialist, said, “Colonic diverticula often cause no symptoms, but some people may develop complications such as inflammation or bleeding. If diverticula are found during a screening or other examination, it is better to maintain healthy habits, including a balanced diet and adequate fluid intake, rather than impose dietary restrictions indiscriminately.”

Kim went on to stress, “If concerning symptoms such as abdominal pain and fever occur, it is important not to dismiss them as simple indigestion, but to seek medical care for an accurate diagnosis.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Manager Kim Jae-han

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.