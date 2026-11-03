Why Is Visceral Fat in the Belly Harmful? Protein That Hardens It Identified

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A domestic research team has found that a protein called THBS1 (thrombospondin-1) plays a key role in causing visceral fat in people with obesity or diabetes to harden and become inflamed. The team also confirmed that suppressing THBS1 reduces fibrosis and inflammation in adipose tissue, suggesting it could be used as a new diagnostic marker and therapeutic target for metabolic diseases.

A joint research team comprising Professors Choi Seong-hee and Moon Jun-ho of the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital and Professor Kim Jong-kyung of the Department of Biological Sciences at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) (first authors: Ji-su Jeong and Dr. Eun-seo Park) said it had identified THBS1, a protein that causes inflammation and fibrosis in adipose tissue as obesity and diabetes progress, through a detailed, cell-level analysis of visceral fat from Koreans.

◇ Visceral fat is more dangerous, even when it is all fat

Adipose tissue stores excess energy and is an organ that regulates inflammation throughout the body. Visceral fat, which accumulates between abdominal organs, is more prone than subcutaneous fat to inflammation and fibrosis (when tissue hardens like scar tissue), and is more closely associated with insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. However, adipose tissue contains a mixture of many cell types, including fat cells, adipose stem cells, immune cells and vascular cells, so it has not been clear which cells change, or how, to make fat tissue become “unhealthy.” Previous studies also had the limitation of analyzing people with different degrees of obesity together, making it difficult to distinguish differences between stages of disease.

◇ Cell-by-cell analysis of about 86,000 visceral fat cells from 21 Koreans

The research team compared visceral fat from 21 Koreans who underwent surgery at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, dividing them into groups with normal weight (8 people), obesity (5) and obesity with diabetes (8). The normal-weight group consisted of kidney donors, while those in the obesity and obesity-and-diabetes groups (13 people) were patients who had undergone sleeve gastrectomy (metabolic bariatric surgery).

Using “single-nucleus RNA analysis,” a technique that reads which genes are active in individual cells, the team analyzed about 86,000 cells and created a “cell map” of visceral fat.

The analysis found distinct populations of adipose stem cells and fat cells that produced large amounts of THBS1. These cells showed significantly higher expression of genes related to fibrosis and inflammation, and were more numerous in the obesity group than in the normal-weight group, and more numerous still in the obesity-and-diabetes group than in the obesity group.

In fact, the amount of THBS1 in fat cells increased in the order of normal weight < obesity < obesity with diabetes. THBS1 levels were also higher in people with higher body mass index (BMI) and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c, an indicator of average blood glucose over the past 2–3 months). In line with this pattern, inflammation-causing immune cells (SLC11A1-positive macrophages) also increased substantially in the obesity-and-diabetes group.

◇ THBS1 hardens fat and impairs its function through immune cells

The research team investigated how THBS1 works through cell experiments, experiments using cultured adipose tissue from humans and mice, and animal studies. THBS1 stimulated immune cells (macrophages) in adipose tissue, activating “TGF-β,” a signaling molecule that induces fibrosis. As a result, collagen accumulated in the adipose tissue and inflammation increased.

THBS1 also interfered with adipose stem cells’ development into healthy fat cells, and reduced the ability of already-formed fat cells to absorb glucose and transmit insulin signals. When THBS1 levels were increased in the visceral fat of mice, collagen accumulated and inflammatory immune cells gathered there.

In other words, THBS1 turns fat from “healthy tissue that stores energy effectively” into “hard, inflamed tissue.” The team also found that YAP/TAZ signaling, which is activated under stress such as when fat cells enlarge, is an upstream regulator that directly switches on the THBS1 gene.

◇ Blocking THBS1 reduces fibrosis and inflammation, with potential as a blood-test marker

When an antibody that blocks THBS1’s action was applied to visceral fat tissue from patients with obesity and diabetes, the expression of genes associated with fibrosis and inflammation decreased. In an experiment in which the same antibody was administered to the adipose tissue of obese mice fed a high-fat diet, fibrosis also decreased significantly.

The research team said THBS1 may be used as a biomarker to assess the health of adipose tissue through a blood test. It added, however, that further validation involving more people and a wider range of groups would be needed before it could be used in actual diagnosis.

This is the first report to systematically characterize changes in adipose tissue as metabolic diseases progress by analyzing visceral fat at the cellular level in a Korean population whose disease stages were clearly differentiated, and to identify THBS1 as a key factor and validate its function. Obesity treatment currently focuses mainly on reducing body weight, but this study offers a clue toward a new treatment strategy that improves not only the “quantity” of fat but also its “quality.”

Professor Choi Seong-hee of the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital said, “Even at the same body weight, the risk of diabetes and other metabolic diseases can vary depending on how ‘healthy’ the visceral fat is. This study is significant because it directly confirmed a key factor that makes adipose tissue diseased in tissue from Korean patients. We will continue follow-up research to help develop diagnostic and treatment technologies targeting THBS1.”

The study was conducted with support from the Korea Health Industry Development Institute and the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF), and its findings were recently published online in the international journal Nature Communications. The research team has filed a domestic patent application for the related technology.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Choi Seong-hee and Professor Moon Jun-ho of the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, and Professor Kim Jong-kyung of the Department of

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.