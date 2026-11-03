From roundtables to financial education... Hyundai Card to run ‘Consumer-Centered Week’ campaign through the 6th

◇ ‘Consumer-Centered Week’ campaign. Image courtesy of Hyundai Card

Hyundai Card is running its ‘Consumer-Centered Week’ (Sojunghanju) campaign through the 6th to strengthen its financial consumer protection efforts.

Now in its fourth edition, the campaign aims to raise employees’ awareness of consumer protection and reflect consumer opinions in business operations. It comprises 12 programs, including a financial consumer protection quiz, a roundtable with the consumer panel, and financial education.

Hyundai Card will hold a roundtable attended by the Financial Supervisory Service’s Financial Field Communications Team and the consumer panel to discuss ways to improve financial consumer protection systems and policies. At the roundtable, which is being held for the 10th time this year, the company plans to hear consumers’ views and explore effective protection measures.

Financial education will also be provided for young people and financially vulnerable groups. The program will reach about 450 students over three days at four schools in Seoul and Incheon, and starting this year, Hyundai Card will also visit a special school for students with visual impairments. Since 2015, Hyundai Card has delivered 1,030 financial education sessions to about 40,000 young people through its one company, one school program.

For older adults, Hyundai Card will visit local welfare centers to provide education on preventing financial scams, including voice phishing.

The company has also prepared programs to strengthen employees’ ability to protect consumers. It will hold a financial consumer protection quiz and recognize outstanding teams and employees, and plans to distribute examples of how to prevent mis-selling and inspection checklists to employees at key locations.

A Hyundai Card spokesperson said, “Hyundai Card employees will continue their financial consumer protection efforts through ongoing communication with cardholders and the authorities.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.