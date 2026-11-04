A Cough That Recurs With Every Change of Season? Consider “Asthma”

The number of people complaining of a cough rises sharply during seasonal transitions, when day-to-night temperature swings grow larger.

Most people dismiss it as a cold or a short-lived throat cold. But if a cough recurs with every change of season or symptoms persist even after a cold has completely cleared up, it is worth considering asthma. Because asthma can sometimes present as a cough alone, it can be difficult to distinguish from an ordinary cough. It is important to know the characteristics of the symptoms and how to manage them.

During seasonal transitions, large day-to-night temperature swings and cold, dry air can easily irritate the airways. A cold, pollen, and fine particulate matter can make the cough worse. People with asthma are especially sensitive to these changes because their bronchial tubes are highly reactive.

Asthma is a disease involving chronic inflammation of the airways, which become hypersensitive and narrow easily. In addition to coughing, it can cause shortness of breath and wheezing. Symptoms may worsen at night or in the early morning and can also be aggravated by cold air or exercise. Symptoms that improve and then worsen repeatedly are another characteristic. Since asthma can also present as a cough alone, it is advisable to get tested if these symptoms persist for a long time or recur.

Asthma develops through a combination of genetic and environmental factors. The likelihood of developing asthma is higher if someone in the family has asthma or an allergic disease, or if the person has atopic dermatitis or allergic rhinitis. Allergens such as house dust mites, pollen, and mold, as well as cigarette smoke and air pollution, can also play a role.

Pets can also trigger or worsen asthma through allergic reactions. Animal fur is often thought to be the cause, but the main allergens are actually proteins found in skin flakes or saliva. That does not mean people must always part with their pets. It is important first to identify the cause through allergy testing and reduce exposure to the allergens. Immunotherapy and other treatments may be considered depending on the patient’s condition. If asthma remains poorly controlled despite these measures, carefully consider separating from the pet as well.

With proper treatment, asthma symptoms can be controlled without interfering with daily life. The mainstay of treatment is inhaled corticosteroids, which are considered safe to use over the long term. Biologic agents can be used for severe asthma whose symptoms remain uncontrolled despite treatment. Rather than stopping medication on your own because symptoms have improved, it is best to continue managing the condition consistently. Also avoid airway irritants such as cigarette smoke and fine particulate matter, and regularly maintain the indoor environment to reduce house dust mites and mold.

If a cough recurs with every change of season or symptoms persist after a cold has cleared up, it is important to consider asthma, visit a hospital, and get tested.

Medical advice: Professor Kim Yeon-hee, Department of Allergy and Internal Medicine, Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital

◇ Professor Kim Yeon-hee, Department of Allergy and Internal Medicine, Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.