'Heads bowed,' young people put their necks at risk... Beware of ‘text neck syndrome,’ which can deform the cervical spine

◇ Looking down at a smartphone screen for a long time may lead to text neck syndrome, which can deform the cervical spine. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As digital devices such as smartphones and PCs have become part of everyday life, people are increasingly bending or jutting their heads forward, putting neck health on alert. Text neck syndrome, in which the normal C-shaped cervical spine becomes straight or curves into a reverse C shape, has become one of the most common conditions of modern life.

In the past, the condition was mainly seen among middle-aged and older people alongside age-related degenerative changes. Recently, however, it has also become common among teenagers and young adults who spend a lot of time using smartphones and computers. According to statistics from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, the number of patients treated for text neck and straight neck conditions exceeds 2.54 million a year, an increase of at least 35% from approximately 1.88 million a decade ago.

◇ The greater the angle of the head tilt, the more strain on the muscles around the neck

The main cause of text neck syndrome is the habit of maintaining a posture with the head tilted down or pushed forward for long periods. Looking down at a smartphone screen or working with a monitor below eye level naturally causes the head to tilt forward. The muscles at the back of the neck then have to work harder than usual to support the head as it shifts forward.

Section Chief Park Jong-hyeok, a neurosurgeon at Bundang Jesaeng Hospital’s Spine Center, explained, “When you look at a smartphone, your gaze naturally follows the screen, causing you to lower your head. If this posture continues for a long time, tension can build in the back of the neck and lead to pain.”

The head weighs a considerable amount relative to its volume compared with the rest of the body. An adult’s head generally weighs about 4–5 kg. When the neck is held straight and the head is positioned over the torso, its weight is distributed relatively evenly across the spine and torso. When the head is tilted forward, however, its center shifts in front of the torso, forcing the muscles at the back of the neck to work harder to support it. The greater the angle of the head tilt and the longer it is maintained, the greater the strain on the muscles around the neck.

Section Chief Park said, “When you look at a smartphone, the muscles at the back of the neck pull to support the head as it moves forward. The longer this continues, the more muscle tension and fatigue build up, and you may feel pain and fatigue even after returning your head and neck to their original positions.”

◇ Headaches, stiffness around the shoulders and fatigue

The most common symptoms of text neck syndrome are stiffness and pain in the back of the neck and around the shoulders, as well as muscle fatigue. Persistent tension in the muscles at the back of the neck and across the tops of the shoulders may also cause headaches or pain around the shoulder blades. Even bending the head forward for a long time or sitting at a desk can make the neck feel heavy and tired. As symptoms worsen, everyday activities may become uncomfortable.

However, having a forward-head posture does not necessarily mean that pain will develop. The shape and curvature of the cervical spine vary from person to person, and some people naturally have a nearly straight curve or a forward-head shape. Conversely, some people live without notable symptoms even when imaging shows abnormal alignment of the cervical spine. Therefore, rather than judging the severity of a condition by the shape of the cervical spine alone, it is important to consider the position of the head, the strain on the muscles around the neck and whether the person actually experiences pain.

◇ Regular stretching and maintaining good posture are important

The key to prevention and management is correcting everyday posture. Adjust the computer monitor so that the top of the screen is at or slightly below eye level, and, when possible, hold the smartphone close to eye level. Avoid the habit of pushing the neck forward or bending the head deeply to see the screen. When sitting, keep the hips against the backrest and support the lower back and back firmly so that the head does not jut forward of the torso.

It is also important not to stay in the same position for long periods. Getting up every 30–40 minutes to move the neck and shoulders gently, and repeatedly drawing the chin back smoothly so the head sits over the torso, can help. Rolling both shoulders backward or gently drawing the shoulder blades together can also help relax the muscles around the rounded shoulders and chest. Avoid stretching by forcefully rotating or bending the neck.

In the early stages, text neck syndrome symptoms can be relieved through conservative approaches such as lifestyle changes, exercise therapy and physical therapy. If pain persists or tingling spreads to the arms and hands, it is important to check for accompanying nerve-compression conditions such as a cervical herniated intervertebral disc. In particular, symptoms such as reduced hand strength, clumsy hand movements or an unsteady gait should not be dismissed as a simple posture problem. Since neurological conditions such as cervical myelopathy may be involved, patients should seek specialist medical care promptly.

Section Chief Park advised, “To prevent text neck syndrome, you need to change not only how long you use a smartphone but also your screen-viewing posture and daily habits. If neck pain recurs or becomes disruptive to everyday life, it is best not to ignore it but to visit a medical institution and have your condition properly assessed.”

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

◇ Section Chief Park Jong-hyeok explains text neck syndrome to a patient. Photo provided by Bundang Jesaeng Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.