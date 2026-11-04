Shares 37% below IPO price; loan-sale gains equal half of operating profit... Clouds over K Bank CEO Woo-Hyung Choi’s reappointment?

Photo courtesy of K Bank

Woo-Hyung Choi’s term as CEO expires next March, after he took K Bank public following three attempts. On the 2nd, in the bank’s eighth month as a listed company, K Bank shares were more than 37% below the IPO price, while its cumulative return on equity (ROE) through the third quarter was 5.59%, short of the 15% target set by Choi. From January to September this year, gains from loan receivables sales amounted to 48.5% of operating profit. With the Financial Supervisory Service’s regular inspection and reports that the bank is searching for candidates to succeed him converging, some observers are wondering whether another term for Choi is now in jeopardy.

According to financial industry sources, K Bank shares closed at 5,220 won on the 2nd. That was 37.11% below the IPO price of 8,300 won in March.

ROE represents net income relative to shareholders’ equity; the higher it is, the more profitably a company is using its capital. At an IPO press conference in February, Choi set a target ROE of 15% and said the bank would consider dividends and cancellation of treasury shares once it reached double digits. However, cumulative ROE through the third quarter was 5.59%, less than half the target and down 0.90 percentage points from 6.49% a year earlier. The additional capital raised through the listing may also have contributed to the decline in ROE.

Gains from selling loan receivables have also had a notable impact on the bank’s earnings structure. These gains come from selling loans held by the bank. While they can help clear nonperforming loans and manage asset quality, they can vary depending on the volume sold and market conditions. K Bank’s operating profit from January to September this year was 103.4 billion won, down 2.5% from the same period last year. Gains from loan receivables sales totaled 50.1 billion won, equivalent to 48.5% of operating profit. Third-quarter gains of 23 billion won also amounted to about 52% of quarterly operating profit of 44 billion won. Non-interest income rose by about 5.9 billion won year on year in the third quarter, almost matching the increase in gains from loan receivables sales over the same period.

Gains from loan receivables sales fell to 50.1 billion won this year from 84 billion won from January to September last year. This was partly due to a high base, as 54.7 billion won in such gains was recorded in the second quarter of last year. On a conference call on the 30th of last month, K Bank said it expected to sell stable volumes starting this year, reducing earnings volatility going forward.

Third-quarter net income rose 119.2% year on year to 42.1 billion won, but cumulative net income from January to September fell 1.3% to 102.1 billion won. Cumulative non-interest income also declined 46.8%. A K Bank official told this publication by phone that lower gains from loan receivables sales had weighed on cumulative results, but that this was partly offset by higher interest income as the bank expanded lending to individual business owners.

Cumulative net interest income actually increased 18.5% year on year, while the net interest margin (NIM) improved from 1.38% to 1.60%. Operating profit with gains from loan receivables sales simply subtracted also rose, from 22.1 billion won in January-September last year to 53.3 billion won this year. However, ROE fell despite growth in interest income, leaving the bank with the task of turning its expanded capital base into improved profitability.

Photo courtesy of K Bank

The bank has yet to set out concrete plans for returning capital to shareholders. Asked how it would respond to the falling share price, K Bank said it would first use its available capital to grow its business and improve profitability. It also highlighted growth in new businesses, including loans to individual business owners and stablecoins. In effect, it is prioritizing earnings growth over specific shareholder-return plans.

Meanwhile, the FSS is preparing to conduct a regular inspection of K Bank for the first time in four years. It will be the first inspection since the bank’s listing in March. Following a preliminary inspection late last month, the full inspection is reportedly expected to begin as early as next week.

In September, K Bank was cited for lapses in ongoing monitoring of tying practices involving some loan products and inadequate reporting by its compliance officer, among other issues. It was notified of one management advisory and one item requiring improvement. The bank reportedly has not conducted an internal audit in this area since it began operations in 2017. A K Bank official said the cited issues “have been addressed or are currently being addressed.” The bank said the inspection is a routine one, not prompted by any specific issue.

Attention is also turning to the selection of the next CEO. Choi, who took office in January 2024, secured reappointment in March, becoming the first CEO to do so since K Bank’s launch. His term runs through March 31 next year, and the succession process must begin at least three months before it expires.

Recent reports said KT and K Bank were searching for potential candidates for the next CEO through an external executive search firm. KT is the largest shareholder of BC Card, K Bank’s largest shareholder, with a 69.54% stake in BC Card. K Bank did not give a specific response on whether it was seeking external candidates.

An industry source said, “Taking the company public was an achievement for CEO Woo-Hyung Choi, but after the listing he must prove his management ability by restoring profitability and shareholder value.” The source added, “With the FSS’s regular inspection and the process of selecting the next CEO coinciding, his management performance over the remainder of his term will become even more important.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.