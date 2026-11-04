“Is this a prison or a hotel?” Luxury villas, big-screen TVs and even a golf simulator discovered

Photo credit: news.com.au, The Jakarta Post

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Allegations of corruption and preferential treatment within Indonesia’s correctional authorities have resurfaced.

Evidence has emerged that some inmates were staying in luxurious accommodations equipped with gyms and even golf simulators. Separate residential spaces furnished with air conditioning, large-screen TVs and sofas were also found inside the prison.

According to Australian outlet news.com.au and local media including The Jakarta Post, Indonesia’s Ombudsman office conducted a surprise inspection at Cibinong Prison in Bogor, West Java, near Jakarta, and found about 10 residential facilities inside the prison furnished like apartments or villas.

The facilities had air conditioning, large flat-screen TVs, sofas, refrigerators and dining tables. Bottles of alcohol were also found in the refrigerators. Luxury cars were parked in the lot, and inspectors also found a gym and an indoor golf simulator under construction.

The Ombudsman said there were indications that some inmates had used special facilities not permitted for ordinary prisoners. An Ombudsman commissioner said, “We found spaces that looked more like homestays, apartments or villas than prison housing,” adding, “We also found inmates inside the residential complex.”

The investigation team suspects the facilities were rented out to inmates for money. One inmate reportedly admitted paying to use the space. The specific amount has not been confirmed.

The Ombudsman also said prison authorities had tried to prevent the investigation team from entering during the inspection.

Prison officials were disciplined after the incident. Local media reported that four prison employees were suspended from their duties and the prison warden was dismissed.

Authorities reportedly said they were investigating whether the facilities had been illegally repurposed and how inmates had been given preferential treatment.

Past cases show that this is not the only instance of inmates enjoying luxurious lives inside prison through bribes.

There have been several cases in the past of inmates paying prison guards to leave the prison or spending extended periods outside while still incarcerated.

In one prominent case, an inmate imprisoned in 2010 on tax evasion and fraud charges was supposed to be in a prison on Java, but the media caught him watching an international tennis match in Bali, about 1,000 kilometers away. He tried to hide his identity with a wig and glasses, but reporters at the scene recognized him. He was also reportedly known to have traveled to Macau, Singapore and Malaysia, as well as Bali.

In 2004, Ali Imron, who had been sentenced to life in prison for taking part in the 2002 Bali bombings, was spotted at a Starbucks in an upscale shopping mall in Jakarta, sparking controversy. The attack killed 202 people.

Indonesian police explained that Imron’s outing was an intelligence-gathering operation to learn about ways to counter extremism. Imron later claimed that reports had exaggerated the outing, saying he had only briefly had coffee and bread to answer questions from the authorities.

Indonesia’s Ombudsman office stressed, “A body capable of independently overseeing correctional facilities must be established.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.