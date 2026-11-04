“Death Risk Rises by at Least 17-Fold for Smokers Who Drink and Have Fatty Liver”

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Both patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and those with MetALD—MASLD accompanied by significant alcohol consumption—were found to face a higher risk of dying from cancer than the general population.

A research team led by Jang Young, a professor in the Department of Gastroenterology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, analyzed 7,783 adults who participated in the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) from 2007 to 2015 and had no history of cancer, cardiovascular disease, or viral hepatitis. The team classified the participants based on their fatty liver index, cardiometabolic risk factors, and alcohol consumption, then linked the data to Statistics Korea’s cause-of-death records to determine whether they had died and the causes of death through 2023.

The study found that the risk of death from any cause was about 2.1 times higher among patients with MetALD than among the general population, defined as people with no fatty liver or cardiometabolic risk factors and alcohol consumption below the threshold. The risk of cancer death was 2.6 times higher among patients with MASLD and 3.4 times higher among patients with MetALD than among the general population.

Among patients with MetALD, smoking raised the risk of death from any cause to as much as 17.1 times higher. In cases involving high-risk drinking, the risk of cancer death was 7.8 times higher than among patients who drank less, making smoking and alcohol cessation important factors that determine life expectancy.

Meanwhile, among patients with MASLD, the risk of death from cardiovascular disease increased 1.8-fold with each additional metabolic syndrome risk factor, such as obesity, hypertension, or diabetes. In particular, coexisting hypertension was associated with a sharp rise in the risk of cardiovascular death, to 5.5 times higher, underscoring the importance of controlling blood pressure and metabolic diseases.

Jang Young, a professor at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, emphasized, “For patients with MASLD who drink alcohol, complete abstinence from alcohol and smoking cessation are the top priorities. Patients with MASLD who do not drink should focus on early management of coexisting conditions such as hypertension and diabetes,” adding, “Precise, tailored treatment for each patient type is needed.”

Meanwhile, a paper by Jang Young’s team, “Divergent risk profiles for cause-specific mortality in MASLD and MetALD: a nationwide population-based study,” was published last June in the international journal Frontiers in Medicine.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jang Young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.