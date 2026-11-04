APR's Medicube enters 1,300 stores of Canada's largest drugstore chain, expanding its North American brick-and-mortar distribution network

Key Medicube products now available at Shoppers in Canada. Photo courtesy of APR

APR's beauty brand Medicube is expanding its brick-and-mortar distribution network in North America by entering Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada's largest drugstore chain.

APR said on the 4th that it completed its entry into Shoppers in Canada last October. Shoppers, an affiliate of Canadian retailer Loblaw Group, operates about 1,300 stores nationwide. Founded as a pharmacy in 1920, it has since grown into a major retail chain selling pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, skincare and household goods.

Medicube will offer 13 products at all Shoppers stores, including those in major cities such as Toronto and Vancouver. The lineup includes skincare products currently sold in the North American market, such as Zero Pore Pad, medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum, PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask and Deep Vita C Capsule Cream. APR plans to add products based on local sales performance and market conditions.

Medicube is also continuing to post strong online sales. As of the first week of November, six products, including Zero Pore Pad, ranked among the top 100 bestsellers in Amazon Canada's Skin Care Face category. Medicube is also scheduled to enter Costco Canada this month. With its presence in major U.S. retailers and key Canadian sales channels, APR plans to broaden its North American business base.

The K-beauty market is also growing rapidly in Canada. According to market research firm NielsenIQ, Canadian K-beauty sales reached $164 million last year, up 57% from the previous year. As interest among local consumers grows, sales networks are expanding beyond online platforms to include major retail chains and specialty beauty stores.

APR said the Shoppers launch has given it an offline point of contact where Canadian consumers can experience and purchase Medicube products firsthand. It plans to respond to local demand during the year-end peak shopping season and continue expanding its online and offline sales networks.

An APR spokesperson said, “By entering major local retail channels, including Shoppers, we are expanding opportunities for Canadian consumers to experience and purchase Medicube products firsthand. We plan to respond to local demand during key shopping periods, including the year-end shopping season, while continuing to expand our online and offline distribution networks and strengthen our business foundation in North America.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.